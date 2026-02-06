Madlanga commission postpones ANC member Suliman Carrim’s testimony

Carrim is facing increased scrutiny after he approached the South Gauteng High Court to stop the commission from subpoenaing him to testify

North West businessman and ANC member Suliman Carrim’s legal team has been granted a request to postpone his testimony before the Madlanga Commissioner of Inquiry.

Carrim’s legal team said they did not have enough time to peruse and study the evidence that he must answer to.

Commissioner Mbuyiseli Madlanga granted a postponement of the matter to 9 and 10 March.

Carrim is required to file his affidavit by 27 February.

Scrutiny

Carrim is facing increased scrutiny after he approached the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on an urgent basis to stop the commission from issuing a subpoena compelling him to testify on Friday.

On Thursday, his bid to avoid testifying at the Madlanga commission was dismissed by the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

Lost bid

Madlanga told the high court that Carrim has failed to establish valid grounds for urgency, and argued that he rushed to court with insufficient notice.

“He abused the court’s process by rushing to court on less than a week’s notice, and the time periods afforded to the commission were unreasonably short.

“I respectfully submit that the application should be struck from the roll with punitive costs, alternatively dismissed with punitive costs,” he said.

The commission issued its initial notice to Carrim on 29 October 2025, giving him several months before a later scheduled appearance.

Madlanga commission

The Madlanga commission is probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the South African Police Service (Saps) and the criminal justice system.

The commission delivered its interim report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on 17 December, three months after the first hearing took place on 17 September 2025.

A dozen witnesses are expected to testify over the next few months as phase two of the commission gets underway.

President Cyril Ramaphosa established the Madlanga commission after KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s explosive allegations.

Among these were claims that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, currently on special leave, intervened to disband the political killings task team in order to shield individuals linked to politically connected crime syndicates.

