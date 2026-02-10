‘Some days it’s messy’: Rachel Kolisi on balancing work, family and keeping the bills paid

Kolisi said she has several projects in the pipeline.

Rachel Kolisi recently opened up about her busy schedule and the challenges of balancing multiple responsibilities.

The fitness instructor and influencer revealed that she is tackling several projects, including building a business, writing a book and finishing her documentary, Falling Forward.

This follows her announcement last month that she was preparing for the first screening of Falling Forward.

The show is set to begin on 4 March 2026 at the Guy Butler Theatre, Monument in Grahamstown, Eastern Cape, before moving to other locations.

Kolisi also said she is preparing for her biggest talk yet for Forbes Woman Africa.

She said managing all of this while raising her children and handling household expenses is not easy.

“Raising humans. Keeping bills paid. Carrying it all. Some days it’s messy. Every day, I show up and do my best,” she wrote on Instagram.

Women’s resilience

Kolisi also shared an inspirational post on her Instagram stories highlighting women’s resilience.

The post read: “You cannot break a woman who has carried family weight, money stress, career pressure, heartbreak, and betrayal, and still chose to keep going.”

“She has been tested in quiet ways no one applauds. She learned how to survive without being rescued.

“How to rebuild without being believed. What looks like strength now was once endurance. And she earned every ounce of it.”

