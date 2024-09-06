20 Things you might be doing to drive your colleagues bonkers

A little self-awareness goes a long way in keeping the peace and making the workplace a happier, more productive space for everyone.

From talking on speaker phone to stealing your colleagues’ pens, we’ve all been guilty of a workplace faux pas or two. But do you know which of your habits are driving your colleagues up the wall?

Read on for 20 things you might be doing that secretly (or not-so-secretly) annoy your colleagues — and how to avoid becoming the person who is guilty of this!

Leaving dirty dishes in the sink

Nothing gets under one’s skin like finding the office sink piled with unwashed coffee mugs and lunch plates. Colleagues might feel disrespected when they have to clean up after someone else.

Constantly interrupting others during meetings

Interrupting not only disrupts the flow but can make people feel unheard or undervalued. It’s a fast track to aggravating colleagues, especially if it happens repeatedly.

Forgetting your earphones

Open-plan offices or shared workspaces demand some consideration. Playing music or listening to content out loud can distract others and create an uncomfortable work environment.

Sending emails at 2am

Late-night emails can stress colleagues, making them feel anxious and like they need to respond immediately, even during their off-hours. It can also show that you have boundary issues around work-life balance.

Talking too loudly on calls

We’ve all been there—trying to concentrate while someone is having an animated phone conversation nearby. It’s distracting and can make others less productive.

Stealing their favourite pen

Whether intentional or not, borrowing a pen (and never returning it) can be surprisingly irritating. People have strong attachments to their favourite writing tools!

Micromanaging everyone

No one likes a boss or coworker who breathes down their neck, constantly checking in. It undermines trust and can lead to resentment.

Being the office gossip

Gossiping creates a toxic atmosphere, eroding trust among colleagues. It can also make people feel uncomfortable or anxious about being your next subject of conversation.

Eating strong-smelling food

Bringing potent lunches like fish or garlic-laden meals might be delicious to you but can be off-putting to others. The smell lingers and is distracting and annoying to your coworkers.

Leaving passive-aggressive notes

Whether it’s about cleaning the microwave or replacing the printer paper, passive-aggressive notes never resolve the issue—and they definitely annoy the team. “Thanks for leaving your dishes in the sink… again!” or “So nice of you to share your music with the whole office!” won’t resolve the issue.

Invading personal space

Hovering over someone’s desk or standing too close during conversations can make people uncomfortable. Everyone has a little personal bubble!

Overusing office jargon

Constantly saying things like “circle back,” “synergy,” or “collaboration” can become annoying fast, especially when simpler language would do.

Ignoring shared responsibilities

If everyone takes turns cleaning up the kitchen or refilling the printer, but if you never pitch in, your colleagues will definitely notice—and not in a good way.

Sending too many follow-up emails

While staying on top of things is important, sending constant follow-up emails can come off as pushy or impatient, adding unnecessary stress to colleagues’ workloads.

Bringing your drama to work

We all have personal lives, but bringing too much personal drama into the office can create an uncomfortable atmosphere for everyone.

Constantly complaining

A little venting is normal, but non-stop complaining can bring down the morale of the whole team, making the workday drag on for everyone else.

Borrowing things and never returning them

Colleagues generally don’t mind lending things—until those things disappear forever. Whether it’s a stapler, charger, or book, not returning borrowed items is a certain way to irritate your coworkers.

Using your speakerphone in shared spaces

Speakerphone conversations should be in private rooms, not common areas. It makes everyone part of a conversation they didn’t sign up for.

Showing up late to meetings

Being late can waste everyone’s time, especially in tight schedules. It can come across as disrespectful and affect the meeting’s flow.

Being too competitive

A bit of healthy competition is fine, but if you’re constantly trying to one-up everyone, it can create friction and make the workplace feel less team-based.

And there you have it! Whether you’re guilty of a few (or all) of these, don’t worry—there’s always time to change your ways. A little self-awareness goes a long way in keeping the peace and making the workplace a happier, more productive space for everyone.

