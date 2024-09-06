Springboks vs All Blacks: Tickets skyrocket to R40k, fans warned

The highly anticipated rugby match between the Springboks and All Blacks has been marred by controversy surrounding ticket prices.

Tickets for the Castle Lager Rugby Championship clash at DHL Stadium on Saturday are being resold for exorbitant prices, with some reaching as high as R40,000 for two people.

SA Rugby has warned fans against falling prey to third-party websites selling tickets at vastly inflated prices.

“We repeatedly warn fans against the dangers of ticket resellers such as Viagogo who have no legal access to tickets and offer them at vastly inflated prices without any guarantee they will ever be delivered,” SA Rugby told The Citizen.

The world champion Springboks take on the All Blacks in a Castle Lager Rugby Championship clash at DHL Stadium on 7 September in a replay of last year’s Rugby World Cup Final.

This will be the first time that rugby’s greatest rivalry will play out at the iconic DHL Stadium, in Cape Town.

SA rugby warns against third-party ticket sales

The average ticket prices are placed at R3000 on Ticketmaster, however the third-party website Viagogo has tickets available for purchase on R41 209 for two people.

The lowest ticket prices from Viagogo were R3 647 for two people, with the highest being R41 209 for business lounge seating, also for two people.

However, SA Rugby cautioned fans against purchasing from this website, saying its sales were not authorised.

Ticket controversy mars bok-black clash

Exorbitant ticket prices have led to outrage among fans, many of whom have expressed frustration at being unable to access tickets at face value.

The ballot system for this match, which limits purchasers to four tickets per person, was intended to prevent ticket resellers from operating.

However, SA Rugby acknowledged that these entities continue to operate without access to tickets, making it seem like they are going unchecked.

Many consumers and fans have complained about the exacerbated ticket prices, even the legitimate ones priced at R3000.

SA Rugby has also clarified allegations that they were driving up season ticket prices.

“The hosts for Saturday’s match retained some tickets in order to offer them to those who bought 2024/25 season tickets, it is a normal hosting practice to bundle them with a season ticket. Those that were made available in the original ballot sold out.

The very small number of tickets left over after the conclusion of the season ticket campaign, along with any other tickets received back from sponsors and other parties not making full use of their entitlements, were released to the public using the same mechanism as the original ballot. Emails were sent on Wednesday evening, with Ticketmaster going on sale on Thursday at 09h00 and they quickly sold out.

Total capacity – including hospitality tickets is 57 000,” explained SA Rugby.

Rugby fans frustration

Fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment at being unable to access tickets. One fan shared their experience of being told they didn’t qualify for tickets, only to receive an email later offering them a code to buy tickets.

“They were gatekeeping tickets. I registered to buy tickets a while back. They responded by saying I didn’t qualify. Now fast forward today I received an email jiki jiki saying I have a code to buy tickets 😏😳 Ziyakhala manje!” they said.