Back to work jitters

Feeling nervous and stressed about returning to the office? Is your stomach in a knot thinking about deadlines and back-to-back meetings? Are you losing sleep counting work tasks that lie ahead instead of sheep?

Cannabidiol (CBD) may help both physical and mental effects related to work.1

CBD can help to reduce the symptoms associated with stress such as muscular tension, restlessness, fatigue, and concentration problems.1

The holidays have come and gone, our sunhats and swim shorts are now replaced with our briefcases and laptops. It’s the worry and angst about heading back to work that begins to set in.

Time off can be an escape from day-to-day stresses, but once that time off is over, many working South Africans find themselves agonising over work stress triggers taking over their lives.

Work-related stress is defined as ‘a harmful reaction to undue pressures and demands placed on them at work’.2

While work stressors can take different forms depending on the characteristics of the workplace and may be unique to an organisation or an industry2, even those working in calm environments can feel stressed at times.

The COVID-19 worldwide pandemic hasn’t helped ease frazzled nerves either. Public health actions, such as social distancing, are necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19, but they can make us feel isolated and lonely and can increase levels of stress.3 These feelings can be difficult to navigate, especially when transitioning back to the workplace and having to build work relationships again.

Some people have truly thrived with the newfound flexibility of working remotely, and the idea of going back into a rigid work environment can be daunting and stressful. For those who remain working remotely, it can be hard balancing work and family life, keeping up motivation and productivity and finding ways to reduce the risk of burnout.

What Role Does Stress Have On Health?

It’s a well-known fact that stress can affect the body and while some of us cope better with work stress than others, elevated levels of stress can affect your health, resulting in digestive issues, headaches, sleeplessness, sadness, anger, or irritability.4

Over time, continued stress may cause more serious health problems, such as heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and other illnesses, including mental disorders such as depression.4

How CBD Can Help Manage Back-To-Work Stress

CBD works in synergy with the body’s endocannabinoid system, activating specific brain receptors as a result of their interaction.5 It can be used to assist with the relief of symptoms associated with stress, without causing the slowing of psychomotor activity or altering mood. CBD is not psychoactive and is a potent antioxidant.6

ADCO CBD Stress is free from tetrahydrocannibidiol (THC) and sugar7, and each batch is laboratory tested and quality controlled to ensure that you get quality CBD at a consistent dose every time!

The MCT (medium-chain triglyceride) carrier oil with added vitamin E contained in ADCO CBD Stress7 drops is one of the best carrier oils to use because it is easy to digest and absorb. MCT is also a popular supplement additive because it has a long shelf life and does not need refrigeration.8

Reach Out For Help

Work-related stress doesn’t just disappear when you head home from the office or shut down your home computer for the day. If you are suffering from symptoms associated with stress, talk to your health care provider or a healthcare professional. Effective treatments can help if your stress is affecting your life adversely.

