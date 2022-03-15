How technology can transform cancer care support in SA

Faizel Patel

Microsoft South Africa and NPO Living with Cancer have partnered to build and strengthen the capabilities of South Africa’s first patient-led cancer registry using cloud computing platform Microsoft Azure.

The registry, which was established in 2017 and includes a customised website and mobile app, helps people living with different types and stages of cancer to capture and track their journey by updating information such as diagnosis, date of diagnosis, stage and well-being status.

It also acts as a central hub of resources and information, and community support system where people living with cancer can connect with each other.

Powered by Azure, people can now seamlessly, safely and securely import and upload their pathology reports and other documentation to the site so they can be verified by the National Cancer Registry (NCR).

Protecting the confidentiality of people’s personal information is a primary concern for these organisations, and Azure’s built-in privacy and compliance controls ensures that this data is fully protected and secure

Belinda Wagner, Founder of Living with Cancer said technology can play a vital role in assisting cancer patients.

“By leveraging the right technology solution, we are able to not only support and empower people living with different types and stages of cancer, but also provide much-needed insights and information about cancer that has the potential to transform the nature of care in South Africa.”

Lillian Barnard, Chief Executive Officer of Microsoft South Africa said having a patient-led registry is an important step in getting services to become more equitable and accessible to South Africans living with cancer.

“And the key to unlocking quality, equitable and accessible care is accurate, valuable information. Decision-makers need statistics and insights to see the extent of the cancer burden in the country, and the challenges that people living with it face in order to plan and treat patients properly and effectively.”

Meanwhile, Living with Cancer is aiming to get one million people living with cancer in South Africa registered on the patient-led cancer registry in 2022 as part of the #CountMeIn campaign.

The campaign is aimed at driving all patients with cancer to register because as it currently stands, the South African government, oncology, medical and pharmaceutical industries in South Africa do not have an up-to-date data base of cancer patients.

Wagner said the information will serve as a source of insight about the budget, planning and resources required around oncology treatment, medication and protocols.

ALSO READ: You can now unlock your iPhone while wearing a mask