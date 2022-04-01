WATCH: Saudi Arabia’s Religious Attaché, embassy distribute tonnes of food for Ramadan

Faizel Patel

The Religious Attaché and Royal Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will be distributing more than ten tonnes of dates and food hampers to Muslims across South Africa and other African countries during the blessed month of Ramadan.

Ramadan in South Africa is expected to commence on Saturday 2 April or Sunday 3 April, depending on the sighting of the moon in the country.

The initiative is part of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s gift program for distributing dates and food hampers for fasting people during Ramadan.

During Ramadan, Muslims worldwide usually break their fast with a date or a glass of water followed by some savouries, the meal after and sweets delicacy’s after the night prayer at the mosque.

The fast begin before sunrise and ends at sunset.

Speaking to The Citizen during the launch of the gift program at the Sheraton Hotel in Pretoria on Thursday, Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Sultan al Angari said the programme is expansive.

It will touch many countries across many cities in South Africa, Africa and across the globe.

“Actually, this gift program consists of luxurious dates which are intended to reach 94 countries worldwide.

“In fact, this program is intended to reach more than one million beneficiaries during the blessed month of Ramadan.”

“The gift program is an expression of the sincere love for our Muslim brothers and sisters as well as sharing the joy of the blessed month of Ramadan and extending a hand of goodness to the Muslim community in South Africa,” said Ambassador Al-Angari.

The Secretary-General of the Council of Muslim Theologians in South Africa Moulana Ebrahim Bham, speaking about the gift program by the Custodian of the two Holy Mosques King Salman said, there are many benefits to giving charity.

“One of it is our earnings become blessed and therefore in this particular regard, the embassy of Saudi Arabia in Pretoria and also together with them the Religious Attaché of the Saudi Arabian embassy are worthy of congratulations following the Islamic rules of law and precepts and the way of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in being charitable in the fasting program and the giving of gifts.”

“May Allah (God) bless them, grant them further progress,” Moulana Bham said.

Saudi Arabia’s Religious Attaché’s Mohammad Ashour wished all Muslims in South Africa and throughout the world a wonderful and blessed Ramadan.

“We ask Allah to bless the Custodian of the two holy mosques and a vicegerent of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and furthermore we ask Allah to protect all the creations including all the nations and our nation as well and bless those that are working in defence and protection of our nation as well as the entire nations of the world.”

Ashour said the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia does not only assist Muslims, but all nations across the world.

