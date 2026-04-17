Minister explains delays in prosecuting Hangwani Maumela

No charges have been brought against Maumela yet.

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has explained why the alleged Tembisa Hospital looter, Hangwani Maumela, has not been charged.

Maumela’s name was brought to the spotlight following an investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) into the hospital’s contracts with service providers. His name came up again at the Madlala commission last month.

In September last year, the unit released a report on three coordinated syndicates responsible for the alleged looting of over R2 billion from the hospital. According to the SIU, an analysis of 2 207 procurement bundles revealed serious maladministration and procurement fraud.

Among the three syndicates is the Maumela syndicate linked to Hangwani Morgan Maumela.

The SIU reviewed 1 728 bundles worth R816 560 710 related to the Maumela syndicate, uncovering significant irregularities. The unit traced 41 service providers linked to Maumela. Three of the companies awarded contracts totalling R13 538 292 in this syndicate are linked to Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala, the SIU said.

Matlala has since been arrested for attempted murder, and recently, in connection with the R360 million South African Police Service (Saps) contract. Although a case has been registered against him at the Cape Town Central Police Station, he has yet to be charged.

Maumela case

The case registered against Maumela was referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions for a prosecutorial decision and guidance on 11 December 2025. In a parliamentary question this week, EFF MP Rebecca Mohlala asked Kubayi for an update on the case.

Kubayi said the matter “remains under investigation”, attributing the delays in prosecuting Maumela to the outstanding investigation required to secure admissible evidence to enable the DPP to make an informed decision regarding prosecution.

“The matter will be enrolled when the outstanding investigations are completed,” said Kubayi.

She could not provide a date for the enrolment of the matter, given the outstanding investigation.

“However, prosecutors in the Specialised Commercial Crime Unit (SCCU) in Johannesburg are guiding the investigation in this matter,” she explained.

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No charges have been brought against Maumela yet, she said.

“This matter, commonly referred to as Leg 4 of the Tembisa Hospital matters, was initially not referred to the NPA. The matter was initially investigated by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI).

“Later, the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) received a proclamation and was seconded to investigate the matter as well. The information supplied to the NPA must still be converted into admissible evidence for a criminal case, and further investigations are underway.”