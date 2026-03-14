Dirco, Zille call for dialogue and an end to conflict in the Middle East at Iftar dinner

Dignitaries address an Iftar dinner in Midrand on Thursday evening where they highlighted the need to end international conflicts.

The South African government has urged the warring parties in the current Persian Gulf conflict – the United States, Israel, and Iran – to pursue dialogue as the path to peace.

Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Thandi Moraka, delivered the message during her address at an Iftar dinner marking the end of the day’s fasting, hosted at the Nizamiye Mosque in Midrand Thursday night.

Moraka noted that she had left the Southern African Development Community Council of Ministers gathering to attend the dinner, underscoring its significance.

She stressed that global disputes should be resolved through diplomacy rather than force of arms.

Peace never ‘on a silver platter’

Moraka described the current geopolitical climate as one marked by turmoil, with military force increasingly replacing peaceful solutions.

She pointed to conflicts in the Middle East, the four-year war between Russia and Ukraine, and ongoing violence in Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo as evidence that dialogue, once the cornerstone of international relations, is being eroded.

She called for joint efforts to find peaceful resolutions and commended those mediating in the Persian Gulf conflict.

Addressing the Muslim community during Ramadan, she urged their prayers for peace in war zones worldwide.

Moraka also lauded South Africa’s foreign policy, which she said is rooted in Pan-Africanism, respect for the rule of law, human rights, and democracy.

She said that South Africa’s global reputation rests on these principles and its ability to unite in diversity despite a history of racial conflict.

Reflecting on the country’s recent celebration of 30 years of democracy, she reminded the audience that freedom was won through sacrifice by the country’s forebears.

“It did not come to us on a silver platter. We should never forget where we come from as a country,’ said Moraka.

South Africa, she said, remains a nation that embraces religious and cultural diversity, and must continue to nurture tolerance and coexistence.

Moraka praised the Nizamiye Foundation and Turquoise Harmony Institute, joint organisers of the Iftar Dinner, for promoting the theme of “Friendship and Dialogue” – values she said are urgently needed in today’s fractured world.

Zille hails Islam as a unifier

Other speakers were DA federal council chairperson and the party’s Johannesburg mayoral candidate.

Helen Zille emphasised the importance of unification amongst South Africans regardless of ethnicity, religious beliefs and culture.

“What makes Islam unique is the extent of the discipline that is put into following the faith and I do believe that is an important contributor to the very notion of faith,” said Zille in her address.

She highlighted that even though in the political context it may look like there is animosity held, in reality, there is a wanting of a better future for South Africa,

“I want to thank you in particular for drawing people together, who are often on different sides of the political fence,” said Zille.

Indeed, the annual dinners host divergent political and religious leaders and give them platform to talk about peace, harmony and unity in diversity in their different contexts, making it the only non-parliamentary platform where leaders of different backgrounds and disciplines meet and have peaceful conversation.

Among the previous guests were former Gauteng premier David Makhura, Gauteng MEC for health, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy, the late struggle hero Mosioua Lekota and Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga.

Philosophy rooted in Hizmet

In his opening speech at the dinner, Director of Nizamiye Mosque Dr Aydin Inal explained Ramadan and its purpose.

“Ramadan is not only a time of fasting, but also a time of reflection, renewal, and reaching out to others.

“At Nizamiye, it has become a tradition to bring people together during this blessed month to facilitate dialogue, share meals, and strengthen connections between communities,” Dr Inal said.

He added that the vision of the Nizamiye Complex was never only to build a place of worship, but to create a centre that serves society and brings people together.

“Our philosophy is rooted in Hizmet – selfless service inspired by faith and love for humanity.

“In a country as diverse as South Africa, peace and harmony require commitment, responsibility, and a genuine culture of dialogue that embraces our differences,” the Dr concluded.

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