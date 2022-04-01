Moon sighting vitally important to signal beginning of Ramadan

Faizel Patel

With Muslims in South Africa preparing for the dawn of Ramadan for the Islamic year 1443, the sighting of the moon is of vital importance to indicate the start of the Islamic month.

The moon sighing issue has at times been very controversial with a difference of opinion amongst Islamic scholars on whether the crescent has been sighted or not.

Islam follows the lunar calendar and the sighting of the moon signals the start of the Islamic month – In Islam, the new day also begins just after sunset.

Ramadan in South Africa is likely to start on Friday with the night prayer and the first fast beginning on Saturday depending on the sighting of the moon.

If the moon is not sighted on Friday, Ramadan will begin on Saturday and the first fast on Sunday.

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk usually having a predawn meal before the fast begins.

The United Ulama (theologians) Council of South Africa (UUCSA) the Islamic body that coordinates moon sightings has various officials throughout the country including Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town and other cities to determine the moon sightings.

Currently, South African Islamic scholars accept moon sightings in South Africa only, which means if the moon is sighted in any other country, it would not signify the start of any Islamic month including Ramadan in South Africa.

Uucsa’s current policy is that whilst there is jurisprudic basis to accept moon sightings beyond the boundaries of South Africa, there is also jurisprudic basis to restrict moon sighting within the borders of South Africa.

The united Islamic body said that due to the difference of opinion of Islamic scholars regarding the acceptance of moon sightings beyond the borders of South Africa, Uucsa has decided to give preference to the view of accepting moon sightings within the boundaries of South Africa to avoid conflict in the country.

Therefore, with possibility of just a few hours left before the start of the Islamic month of Ramadan, Uucsa has a set of guidelines and procedures for the sighting of the moon.

