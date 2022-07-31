WATCH: Tour a luxury R60m home in Llandudno, Cape Town

Citizen Reporter

For many, touring luxury homes, even though they might not be able to afford them in that particular moment is not only aspirational, it has also been said to be therapeutic. As such, we bring you this visual gem located in Llandudno, Cape Town.

The home is worth R60 million ($3.6 million) and YouTube channel Let’s Prop In took a tour of the listing from Remax’s Jodi Smith (who is also a reality star from Listing Cape Town).

“ThisLlandudno home calls out for family and friends. Around each corner is a fantastic room with a view, each of the four levels offer ever more spectacular vistas. Living and entertaining in this magnificent home is easy,” wrote the creators from the Let’s Prop In channel.

“An interesting flow, which connects expansive living areas, the cinema, the huge pool room, with a lavish bar and the two impressive entertainment patios, creates a level of separation but still presents an intimate home. One where 100 guests at your grand event would be as comfortable as your family would be, in this versatile space,” they added.

The home has two master suites and a separate apartment which complement the remaining five bedrooms and bathrooms which allow for a multitude of sleeping quarter arrangements as it boasts a total of seven bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms.

WATCH: What R60 million buys you in Llandudno, Cape Town

The R60m home also has a jacuzzi and barbeque deck which features unobstructed and magnificent views along with the wind-protected, sunny, sunken pool deck. While most Capetonians have to chose between a view of the ocean or a view of the mountain, this home allows whoever lives in it to enjoy both.

The Llandudno listing also has four garages with secure, parking for four more vehicles outside the garage. The home features a gently sloped, indigenous garden which leads to external staff accommodation.

1/8 Elevated jacuzzi deck and pool area of R60m house for sale in Llandudno, Western Cape | Picture: remax.com 2/8 Pool area of R60m house for sale in Llandudno, Western Cape | Picture: remax.com 3/8 Master bedroom of R60m house for sale in Llandudno, Western Cape | Picture: remax.com 4/8 The bathroom in a house in Llandudno, Western Cape | Picture: remax.com 5/8 The bathroom in a house in Llandudno, Western Cape | Picture: remax.com 6/8 Lounge area in a R60m house for sale in Llandudno, Western Cape | Picture: remax.com 7/8 Braai /patio area | Picture: remax.com 8/8 R60m house for sale in Llandudno, Western Cape | Picture: remax.com

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho