Daily hacks: Three living room organisation hacks to hide clutter

Lerato Maimela

The living room in your home is one of the rooms where you spend most of your time.

Because its a comfy and safe space in your home, you may go a little overboard with cluttering it with your favourite blankets, magazines, books, etc.

But, this might lead to the room looking messy and unappealing to yourself and your guests.

With these four and easy organisation hacks from Cafe Mom, you will ensure that everything that may look out of place is packed away to make your living room look super clean and neat.

Create a neat charging section

Cables have the ability to make any corner of your home look messy, even when they are being used for a specific purpose.

Make use of a box or repurpose a magazine rack where you can store your phones, tablets and laptops while they charge, to ensure that the corner or section where they are charging does not look a mess.

Cluttered chargers and cables. Picture: iStock

ALSO READ: Daily hacks: Three effective home hacks that will blow your mind

Side table storage

Sitting with a blanket on the couch while watching your favourite movies or series is the ultimate level of comfort, and this may be why you might find it easier to just keep your TV watching blanket in the lounge.

Although this is convenient, it may leave your living room looking cluttered and messy. If you are adamant in keeping your blankets in the living room, then and organisation hack that might work for you is to place them in an old basket which you can also use as one of your side tables.

A basket filled with blankets that can also be used as a side table. Picture: iStock

Put it in a jar

The living room is always seen as the family room, and that may be where you as well as your children do all your favourite indoor hobbies and activities.

Get into the habit of throwing toys, crayons, pens, knitting needles, marbles, clips, etc in glass jars, and then placing the glass jars on some shelves in your living room.

Not only does this eliminate making a mess in your living room and leaving the living room cluttered, but it is also a neat way to organise the tools which you use daily.