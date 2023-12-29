Just add some hope! KFC customers raise R8m for Gift of the Givers

Every R2 counts! All the money donated this month will go to Gift of the Givers, and KFC will match the amount.

KFC customers have raised a whopping R8 116 398 through the R2 Add Hope donation initiative this month.

All the money donated will go to the Gift of the Givers, and KFC will match the amount, making it a total of R16 232 796.

KFC’s partnership with Gift of the Givers is about giving the gift of Hope, amplifying the reach of hunger programmes, and demonstrating to South Africans the profound impact of their contributions.

Andra Nel, KFC Marketing Manager: Brand and Purpose, said the donations bring hope and joy to many kids in need.

“We can’t stress enough how every R2 counts. This is a chance to keep the momentum going and make a significant difference in the lives of many. Remember, this is the last week to contribute to this cause.

“Let’s make these days count! Your donation, big or small, can bring hope and joy to countless children this festive season. Let’s continue to work together to turn the tide against hunger and malnutrition this festive season.”

‘There is no holiday from hunger’ Gift of the Givers on collaborating with KFC

Gift of the Givers founder, Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman, said they are grateful for donations, citing that the number of children suffering from hunger and malnutrition in South Africa increases yearly.

Sooliman added that it made sense for them to team up with KFC Add Hope and fight the devastation of hunger and malnutrition this holiday season.

“For millions of South African children, there is no holiday from hunger… A report from the Nelson Mandela Children’s Foundation in October found that there were eight million hungry children’ in South Africa.

“We have seen it on the ground when we have worked at disaster sites, whether it be a fire or flood. Hunger affects children, parents, and communities on a psychological, emotional, and physical level and leaves millions struggling to hold on to hope,” said Dr. Sooliman.

