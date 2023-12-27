Fashion And Beauty

The Lakwena X H&M kidswear collection to hit Mzansi stores tomorrow

Lakwena brings her joyful aesthetic to H&M’s latest kids’ collection

The Lakwena X H&M kidswear collection

The Lakwena X H&M kidswear collection. Picture: Supplied

British contemporary artist Lakwena Maciver has teamed up with H&M to bring a joyful aesthetic to H&M’s latest kids’ collection.

The collection will be officially available in South Africa from tomorrow, 28 December, in selected H&M stores and online at Superbalist.com.

Lakwena said she believes that the collection will help send messages of positivity and freedom out into the world.

She added: “A lot of my work is about bringing joy and hope to public spaces. I want to build people and places up, rather than tearing them down.

“For this project, I was thinking a lot about the values I want to instill in my three children and in the younger generations in general, that will help to build them up: resilience, curiosity, and courage.”

What to expect from H&M’s latest kids’ collection

The collection’s key looks consist of a streetwise wardrobe with brilliantly bold colour, print, and text.

Phrases that read “Small but mighty” and “A lovely day” repeat in rainbow-bright hues across T-shirts and hoodies.

In accessories, a tote bag, backpack, and over-the-shoulder pouch bag have universal appeal, covered all over with striking typography.

Sofia Löfstedt, head of design and creative at H&M kidswear said they are happy to have collaborated with Lakwena.

“Confident and colourful, this smile-inducing collection provides a dose of optimism for our younger customers thanks to the distinctive visual language of Lakwena.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with an artist whose eye-catching work promotes positive messages of love, unity, and empowerment, offering our young customers a unique opportunity to express themselves.”

