The morning after the night before can be rough. Here are some tips to minimise the Babelaas assault and soften your hangover.

Tipple me this, tipple me that. Overindulgence on New Year’s Eve is almost an inevitability, because getting festive on the last night of 2025 is the year’s last chance saloon for a party.

As long as you do it responsibly, with a designated driver or get somewhere and home with an e-hailed cab or a Drive Buddy service.

But, beyond the mayhem and the fireworks, there is always the morning after to contemplate. And nothing hurts more than a babelaas on the first of January.

A hangover is basically your body saying, ” Whoa, I need some electrolytes and some water, and maybe a bit of vitamin B. It’s not so much about curing a hangover as it is cementing the wreckage shut from the night before.

Hydrate like the Vaal Dam’s your lover

The more water you drink, the more you are giving your body what it wants.

Start the night before and intersperse your drinks that have a kick with nature’s vintage.

Drop a sachet of electrolytes, like a Rehydrat, into your water before going to bed, and then, either halfway through your zees or first thing when you wake up the next morning. Don’t down it, experts say, but sip it slowly.

Not green eggs and ham …But close.

Eggs contain choline, which helps your liver process toxins, while avocados and bananas both offer some potassium and healthy fats. A slice of toast with Marmite, for the Vitamin B, some potatoes or a bowl of oats has been said to stabilise blood sugar levels after a night of indulgence.

A Bloody Mary, without the Vodka, but with the celery and the pepper, is also a decent pick-me-up. So, well, basically it’s a tomato cocktail from a box with a stick of green and a grind of spice.

Hangovers are the wages of a good time. Picture: Hein Kaiser

Spicy can be nicey

Babelaas chilli biltong, some jalapenos on a toasted cheese sandwich or perhaps some chilli wors at your day-after-the-party braai.

It may be an old wives’ tale, but a bit of heat for some reason makes the dread feel a little less.

Painkillers

The morning after the night before is usually a somewhat fragile half-day.

A bit of mope, a headache from hell, and generally feeling like a pot plant. Online, experts have noted that paracetamol may be too heavy on your liver, so go for ibuprofen, taken with a meal, if you really need to stop the pounding.

Have a shower

Skinny dipping the night before doesn’t count. Apparently, a hot shower is like a massage; it helps with circulation and helps your body recover a bit. If you are feeling brave, switch from hot to ice cold for the last half a minute of your shower for a bit of a wake-up smack.

Hair of the dog

Another drink the next morning, even a Bloody Mary, might sound just like what the doctor’s ordered. But it’s not. You’re just going to dehydrate yourself more and then feel worse again later. It’s a cycle you don’t want to rinse and repeat.

Daytime shuteye

There’s nothing that a bit of sleep can’t cure. Wear nice and comfy clothes, make sure the room is as dark as you can get it, and put your phone aside. Do not busy your mind with anything except a few thoughts to help you slow down back to dreamland

