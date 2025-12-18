Where to party on New Year’s Eve

There are three rules of thumb that everyone must keep in mind on the night.

There’s no excuse this New Year’s Eve to usher in 2026 with some great and varied options available. From family picnics on New Year’s Day through to trance parties and karaoke, or a quieter, classic kind of celebration.

But there are three rules of thumb that everyone must keep in mind on the night. One, do not drink and drive. Two, ensure your safety and never travel alone and finally, remain vigilant at all times. Other than that, go out and have a whole lot of fun.

Blueberry Hill rooftop countdown

The Blueberry Hill Hotel rooftop in Honeydew will host DJ sets, and every guest will receive a glass of bubbly at midnight. It is billed as an easygoing way to greet the new year without compromising on atmosphere.

When and where: 31 December, Blueberry Hill Hotel, Honeydew.

Tickets: R100.

Revolution NYE Festival, Magaliesburg

A three-day celebration that has become a fixture on the festive calendar. Multiple stages, a mix of local and international artists and everything from electronic beats to live bands. Organisers promise gourmet food, bars and one heck of a party.

When and where: 30 December to 1 January, Hornbill Lodge, Magaliesburg.

Tickets: From R800 for festival passes; from R1100 for camping or VIP.

We Are Trance x The Soundroom

From sunset to sunrise a lineup that features with Dirkie Coetzee, Dizzy, Morgan, Hardy Boyz, Spiro, Louis, Corrie Theron, Hein Schultz, Justine and Chris Dixon. It is billed as a night of unity, energy and music.

When and where: 31 December from 5pm to 3am, The Soundroom, Kyalami.

Tickets: From R300 online or R400 at the door.

Katy’s Palace Bar disco night

It’s become an iconic Joburg venue, and on New Year’s Eve, there will be two dance floors, confetti and pyro moments, and a midnight bubbly celebration. The dress code is stylish, the information reads.

When and where: 31 December from 6pm to 2am, Kramerville.

Tickets: From R350; from R2600 for tables.

Made in Jozi Festival

This year’s New Year’s Eve edition promises gourmet food and a strong lineup featuring Shekhinah, Clint L and Chowmein. Amapiano, Afro House, Hip Hop, and Deep House from afternoon to early morning.

When and where: 31 December from 2pm to 2am, Maracanã, Sandton.

Tickets: From R200.

FunkitUP NYE at Katzy’s Live

Bollywood meets Joburg nightlife, say organisers, in what they call a colourful fusion party. DJs Jovan “The Quick Fix”, Adi B and KK, Funk The DJ, Vin D, CMoney7 and DJ TremHer lead the charge through Bollywood, Bhangra, hip hop and house.

When and where: 31 December from 7pm to 2am, Katzy’s Live, Rosebank.

Tickets: From R250. Over 21.

Five-course New Year’s Eve at The Indaba Tasting Room

For something quieter and more refined, Indaba Hotel’s Tasting Room offers a five-course dinner paired with wines and live entertainment.

When and where: 31 December from 8pm, Fourways.

Tickets: R825.

Old Hollywood at Villa Simonne

This boutique hotel in Houghton Estate is set to open in 2026 as a golden-age film set. Think Marilyn Monroe, James Dean and Audrey Hepburn glamour, live performances, a saxophonist and a DJ under the stars.

When and where: 31 December from 7pm to 2am, Houghton Estate.

Tickets: From R750; from R2530 with overnight stay. Over 23 only.

All-black affair at The Roof, Fourways

A party featuring deep house, hip hop and Amapiano. Guests must dress in all black.

When and where: 31 December from 5pm to 2am, The Roof, Fourways.

Tickets: From R150.

SunBet Arena Neon Bash

A neon-themed celebration with Dr Victor and the Rasta Rebels leading the entertainment, supported by DJs DekStir and Shawny B.

When and where: 31 December from 8pm, SunBet Arena, Pretoria.

Tickets: R700.

Santis Sunninghill New Year’s Eve Party

Santis in Sunninghill is hosting a lively New Year’s Eve with karaoke, live entertainment, and a festive atmosphere for those looking for something fun without the full nightclub intensity. Booking is essential as the venue tends to fill quickly.

When and where: 31 December, Santis Sunninghill.

Tickets: R200.

New Year’s Day Family Braai Picnic

A great way for families to welcome 2026. With braai facilities, water slides and plenty of space, Randfontein Family Water Park offers a chilled alternative to the more frenetic celebrations the night before.

When and where: 1 January from 10am, Randfontein.

Tickets: From R60.

Hard Rock Café New Year’s Eve

A night out with top DJs, bottle service options and a midnight champagne toast. It is aimed at partygoers seeking a classic big-city celebration in the heart of Sandton.

When and where: 31 December, Nelson Mandela Square.

Tickets: From R1100.

