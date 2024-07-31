Back-to-back world cups later, Faf de Klerk still rates birth of daughter ‘the most special’

Together with his wife Miné, the rugby player welcomed their first born child earlier this year, naming her Remi-Ré De Klerk. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Fatherhood can change a man’s perspective on life in several ways and it seems being a new father has been the most enriching event in Faf de Klerk’s life, despite becoming a back-to-back World Rugby Champion.

“[Life] has definitely changed [since winning the World Cup] the biggest change is been my baby, that’s the most special thing,” said the Bok scrumhalf.

Together with his wife Miné, the rugby player welcomed their firstborn child earlier this year, naming her Remi-Ré De Klerk.

The was a mystery about their pregnancy until January this year when Miné shared her baby shower snaps on Instagram.

Even after the delivery of their daughter, the pair kept her birth relatively under wraps until about a month later.

Speaking about successfully defending the Rugby World Cup, the former Lions player said he felt the difference in how they were received by South Africans after that feat.

“I feel like recognition is all there from the people, I think there’s such a much bigger fan base than we used to have in 2019. Coming back after the World Cup it was bigger than it was so it was just good to see that Rugby is growing in South Africa.”

Brand collaboration

De Klerk was speaking at the media launch by beauty brand L’Oréal Paris where he and fellow Bok player Cheslin Kolbe were announced as partners of the brand for a campaign around men’s grooming.

De Klerk spearheads L’Oréal Paris’ haircare product, Elvive while Kolbe will lead the skincare product, Men Expert campaign.

As the face of a hair product, the on-the field gutsy scrumhalf was asked if he’d ever consider cutting his hair.

“I would consider it. It’s really dependent on my wife. She likes long hair, and I like it also, but she enjoys it and for now,” averred the family man.

De Klerk currently plies his trade in Japan at Yokohama Canon Eagles since 2022 and he recently welcomed Kolbe to the Land of the Rising Sun.

“I’m really enjoying my time in Japan; I think Cheslin will attest to it. It’s a completely different culture,” he said. De Klerk recently launched a swimwear line featuring underwear for men and young boys, tag lined ‘Size Doesn’t Matter.’

