By Lineo Lesemane

6 Mar 2024

06:47 pm

PICS: Springbok scrum-half Faf de Klerk is a dad!

Faf De Klerk and his wife, Miné

Faf De Klerk and his wife, Miné. Picture: Instagram/@minevanniekerk

Congratulations are in order for Faf De Klerk and his wife, Miné. This comes after the pair announced that they have joyously welcomed their bundle of joy.

The couple shared that they welcomed their baby girl late last month at Rosepark Hospital and they have named her Remi-Ré De Klerk.

Taking to Instagram to share the great news, Miné said baby Remi was born at 37 weeks and four days, weighing 2.85kg and measuring 48cm tall.

Fans and other celebrities have since taken to the comments section to congratulate the couple.

“Congratulations on your beautiful daughter @minevanniekerk. May Remi-Ré bring you so much joy,” one comment read.

Faf and Miné’s Baby Shower

The pair kept their pregnancy under wraps until January this year when Miné shared her baby shower snaps on Instagram.

Offering fans an exclusive look inside her baby shower, Miné wrote: “Thank you for my beautiful baby shower,” captioning a series of pictures.

Miné and Faf tied the knot in October 2022 at the picturesque La Paris Estate in Franschhoek.

They celebrated their first anniversary in France last year during the Rugby World Cup.

The couple was in a long-distance relationship for many years before their wedding as Faf previously played for the English Premiership club Sale Sharks and then moved to the Japanese club Canon Eagles in 2022, where they spent Christmas together last year.

“Fujikawaguchiko, this is where we are! Thank you, @karlienvanjaarsveld, for a little SA in Japan,” Miné wrote a few weeks ago.

