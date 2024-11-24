Barbie collaborates with Jenna Clifford on a high-end jewellery collection

The collection caters to both daytime chic and evening glamour

Jenna Clifford and her daughters, Chanelle and Summer, at the launch of The Barbie x Jenna Clifford collection. Picture: Instagram/@jennaclifford_sa

Barbie has teamed up with renowned South African jeweller Jenna Clifford to create a dazzling jewellery collection.

The Barbie x Jenna Clifford collaboration promises to inspire wearers to dream big and live boldly, offering designs crafted to be cherished for generations.

The collection is a blend of playful elegance and timeless sophistication, catering to both daytime chic and evening glamour.

Speaking to The Citizen at the launch event held at the Jenna Clifford Morningside Design Studio on Thursday, Summer Clifford-Kotze, Jenna Clifford’s daughter, said they spent a lot of time perfecting the collection.

“With this collection, we aimed to create the perfect jewellery range that strikes a balance between being bold and signature, with a hint of playfulness and classic charm, while remaining effortlessly versatile and unmistakably JC.

“We’re celebrating not only this jewellery collection but also what it represents. At its core, this collection takes a source of aspiration and transforms it into a source of inspiration.”

A perfect moment for celebration

Summer revealed that while the collaboration had been in development for some time, 2024 was the ideal year to launch it.

“This year marks Barbie’s 65th anniversary and my mum’s 65th birthday – the alignment was perfect. Mattel had this idea brewing, and the timing couldn’t have been better,” she said.

Reflecting on her mother’s legacy, Summer added, “She is remarkable, unapologetically herself, and has achieved amazing things in her career.

“Being part of this campaign with her and my sister, Chanelle, has been incredibly fulfilling. We’re all so proud of what Jenna Clifford as a brand has accomplished, rooted in South African family values.”

Jenna Clifford expressed her pride in seeing her daughters so involved in the collaboration.

“Watching my daughters lead this collaboration is a proud moment. Jenna Clifford is more than a brand – it’s a story of generations, where creativity, strength, and beauty thrive. This feels like a celebration of family as much as it is a celebration of design.”

Showcasing South African craftsmanship

Every piece in the Barbie x Jenna Clifford collection is proudly designed and crafted in South Africa, highlighting the talent and dedication of local artisans.

Signature pieces from the collection include the Chevron Fusion Diamond Ring and the Chevron Edge Diamond Ring, masterfully crafted in 18-karat white and yellow gold.

