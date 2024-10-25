Mattel aims to bridge gender equality gap with ‘My Barbie Story’

While women constitute more than half of the population, they remain isolated in key sectors of the economy and society.

As the world works tirelessly to bridge the gender equality gap, Mattel announced the launch of a special-edition book, ‘My Barbie Story’ featuring narratives from people about what Barbie has meant to them over the years.

This unique collection of 108 stories and pictures from well-known names, fans and collectors, in celebration of the Barbie brand’s 65th anniversary will be available to buy on Amazon from Friday with all proceeds supporting UN Women UK as part of the Barbie Dream Gap Project’s initiative to level the playing field for girls.

‘My Barbie Story’ includes personal anecdotes from celebrities such as Kim Jayde, Fashion designer Gert Johan Coetzee, change activist Kovini Moodley and jewellery designer Jenna Clifford.

Bridging the gender equality gap

Last year, UN Resident Coordinator, Nelson Muffuh spoke to The Citizen about the “widening gender inequality gaps”.

“In our context in South Africa, while women constitute more than half of the population, they remain isolated in key sectors of the economy and society.

“In fact, in the rest of the world in fairly advanced economies especially in the green jobs sector, for every 10 jobs, women hold less than three. Last year, only 28% of green jobs were held by women. So, to reach parity, at least 20 million women would need green jobs,” Muffuh said.

Muffuh said the Miss Earth South Africa programme serves as an exemplary model of female-led advocacy.

“It strives to empower young women, providing them with the knowledge and the platform to effect consequential participation in advancing sustainable development. This initiative is not just about creating beauty queens, it is about cultivating leaders who are committed to sustainable development.”

Dreams and limitless possibilities

Krista Berger, Senior Vice President of Barbie and Global Head of Dolls at Mattel, said ‘My Barbie Story’ honours the dreams and limitless possibilities Barbie hopes to inspire across generations.

“This collection of personal reflections highlights the unique bond people share with Barbie – a symbol of self-expression and reminder that you can be anything. With proceeds supporting UN Women UK, we continue our mission to empower girls everywhere to believe in their limitless potential.”

The Mattel Children’s Foundation will also contribute towards the donation. The Barbie Dream Gap Project is the brand’s global mission dedicated to helping close the gaps that hold girls back from reaching their full potential.

Voices for girls and women

Tabitha Morton, Executive Director UN Women UK, said UN Women is committed to gender equality and empowering all women.

“So joining this moment with the Barbie brand – whose legacy also centres on empowerment and inspiring generations -is truly exciting. Through this book and its stories, we aim to ensure every woman and girl has access to safety, choice and a voice through our UN Women programmes worldwide.”

