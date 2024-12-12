All I want for Christmas…Top toys on SA kids’ wish list

Child's play: We've rounded up some of SA's top toys for 2024 to help frantic parents select the perfect 'hero' gift to put under the tree.

The feverish festive rush for gifts that will make your child jump for joy, can be a real “nightmare before Christmas” for parents overwhelmed by the huge selection of toys on the market.

With Santa’s workshop going high-tech, the global toy market has experienced a 5.7% increase over the past year, driven by strong demand for interactive, tech-driven and sensory-stimulating toys.

Christmas 2024: Global toy trends

In keeping up with the latest global toy trends, major retailers like Toys R Us, Mattel, Amazon, Makro and Game cater to diverse age groups with popular items like LEGO, gaming consoles, and collectable plush toys.

This year’s popular toys span across various brands and categories, including nostalgic items, high-tech toys, immersive experiences, kidult collectables, as well as eco-friendly toys that promote sustainability.

According to a recent survey by The Toy Association, we are seeing a revival and reinterpretation of toys from the 1990s and Y2K era as they gain traction among a new generation.

The American non-profit trade association for the US Toy Industry noted that nostalgia is becoming a crucial factor in the resurgence and growth of particular toy categories and brands, with Mattel serving as a notable example.

Mattel returns to its roots

The global toy giant is championing sustainability by returning to its roots, reviving its 90-year-old wooden toy line, Fisher-Price, with a new Wood range, designed for children aged six months to five years.

Mattel’s mighty toy empire of course also includes iconic brands such as Barbie and Hot Wheels.

Top 10 toy picks at Mattel

Barbie Career Doll Assortment

Barbie Signature Doll, 65th Anniversary Collectible with Brown Braided Hair

Hot Wheels Team Transport Assortment

Matchbox 70Th Anniversary Cars & Trucks

Polly Pocket Tiny Treats Ice Cream Truck With Two Dolls

Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Learn Serve Coffee Café Playset

Fisher-Price Stacking Toy Wooden Balance Tree (Sustainable)

Imaginext Pirate Feature toys Assortment

Mattel Games Pictionary Vs. AI

MEGA Pokémon Poké Ball Building Toy Kits

Toys R Us

According to Jennalee Callister, merchandise manager at Toys R Us, interactive and immersive play, nostalgia, and the collectables craze have all impacted this year’s toy trends, catering to people of diverse ages and interests.

“You can expect to see surprise collectable toys and remote-controlled ‘everything’ in stores,” she said.

Callister added that this year’s toy trends include an emphasis on signature fashion dolls, action figures, diecast cars, and new popular brands in anime.

“More than one in three adults purchase toys for themselves, and with this in mind, our Fan Vault caters to these needs.”

Top Christmas picks at Toys R Us

LEGO Creator Retro Roller Skate

LEGO Technic Mercedes AMG F1 W14 E Performance Pull Back

Bitzee Interactive Digital Disney Pet

Furby Assorted

Squishmallows Plush Assorted

Rainbocorns Eggzania Fairy Mania Series 1

Pets Alive Magic Bunny Surprise Series 1

Hatchimals Alive Secret Hatch Puppadee

Gabby’s Purrfect Dollhouse celebration

Barbie Colour Reveal Ballet Series Doll

Mudslinger Extreme RC Rock Crawler

RC Leading Big Wheel Monster RC Stunt Car

Mavrik X Folding Drone with HD Dual Lens Camera 720p

Paw Patrol Ultimate Fire Truck

Bey Blade BBX Xtreme Battle Set

Reggies Monster Truck Ride ON 12V

Bluey Beach Cabin

X Shot Pro Series Anime Sinister Blaster

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Shrouded Fable Elite Trainer

L.O.L Surprise Tweens Inflatable Dolls

Amazon

Amazon, which entered South Africa’s online retail market in 2023, caters for kids of all ages this festive season.

“LEGO is always a firm favourite, with new themes and iconic characters that are fun and engaging,” Amazon managing director of Sub-Saharan Africa, Robert Koen, said.

LEGO’s Speed Champions 2023 McLaren Formula 1 Race Car. Picture: LEGO

“So far, the Speed Champions F1 cars are proving to be popular, appearing in our Best Seller, Most Wished For, and Most Gifted lists.”

When it comes to immersive experiences, Koen said the Sony PlayStation 5 Slim Digital Console is one of the online retailer’s Top Rated gaming consoles, with Call of Duty Black Ops 6 one of the new hot gaming favourites.

Collectable plush toys are also a firm favourite, with the Squishmallows Wave Squad and the evergreen Disney characters dominating the wish lists of both kids and collectors.

Makro and Game

Makro is known for its Top Rated (toys) By Kids event where kids across South Africa pick their top 10 toys for the year.

At this year’s event in Durban, 250 kids between the ages of six and 12 were given the opportunity to test never-before-seen toys and help select this year’s Top 10 by rating each toy on how fun it was to play with; how well it worked; and if they wanted the toy for Christmas.

Top 10 Christmas toys at Makro and Game

Following this judging process, this year’s 10 Top Rated By Kids toys, are:

Hydroblast

Auto drone

Cam Cruiser

Beyblade

Goo Jit Zu Hero Creator

Crayola colour wonder

Robo Shark

Cada

Mini verse

Furbles

Cool to be a Kidult

Young kids won’t be the only ones adding toys to their holiday wish lists.

According to The Toy Association, 89% of parents surveyed are toy shopping for grownups this holiday season, with 43% shopping for their spouse or significant other.

More than half of the men surveyed (53%) will also buy themselves toys, as well as 48% of millennial parents under the age of 40.

