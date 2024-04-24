MUST try beauty trend: Get the latest glass-skin look

KPOP! KDRAMAS! K Everything! Korean trends have taken over the world, and while it seems tedious the 10-step Korean beauty trend is the thing. We show you how it's done.

So, in Korea, the skincare scene is crazy competitive and all about the hustle.

You walk into a store, and bam!

You’re bombarded with 10 different brands all selling the same stuff. Promising eternal youth and “whatnot” to keep “em coming back for more”.

There’s this whole idea that if you can make it in Korea, you can make it anywhere. Beauty companies are constantly tweaking their formulas and changing up their packaging to stay ahead of the game.

And guess what? That energy isn’t just confined to Korea − it’s spreading worldwide and it’s arrived in South Africa.

And speaking of worldwide, Korean beauty is blowing up everywhere, especially in the West.

Truth is, Korean ladies are hauling in 13 times more skincare and make-up goodies than their neighbours in Japan and China.

It might seem a bit mind-boggling, but something is driving this skincare obsession. Let’s dive into the Korean 10-step beauty routine and uncover its secrets!

Skincare guru Sandra de la Harpe from SkiNcolab gave The Citizen the full 10-step routine.

Believe it or not, it’s quicker than you think .

The Korean 10-step skin regime is a gentle, nurturing journey that guides the skin toward a radiant, healthy-looking complexion.

Step 1: Oil cleansing − a soothing start

The journey commences with oil cleansing, a gentle and effective method for removing make-up and impurities. A few drops of oil are massaged onto the skin, dissolving dirt and grime, and preparing the canvas for the steps to come.

Step 2: Double cleansing − a thorough purification

Next, a foaming cleanser is applied, working in harmony with the oil to deeply cleanse the pores, removing any remaining impurities. This dual cleansing process ensures a clean slate, allowing subsequent steps to penetrate more effectively.

Step 3: Exfoliation – a gentle resurfacing

Exfoliation is a crucial step, removing dead skin cells and revealing a brighter, smoother complexion. Korean skincare often incorporates gentle exfoliants like konjac sponges or chemical exfoliants, ensuring a radiant glow without harsh side effects.

Step 4: Toner − balancing the skin’s pH

A toner is applied to balance the skin’s pH, preparing it for the next steps. This gentle, non-irritating liquid helps to tighten pores and refine the skin’s texture.

Step 5: Essence − a concentrated boost

The essence is a concentrated serum that delivers active ingredients deep into the skin. This potent elixir addresses various concerns, from hydration to brightening, leaving the skin feeling supple and nourished.

Step 6: Ampoule − a powerful dose of actives

Ampoules contain highly concentrated active ingredients, targeting specific skin concerns like fine lines, dark spots, or acne. These powerful boosters enhance the skin’s natural glow and address areas that need extra attention.

Step 7: Sheet Mask − a nourishing treat

Sheet masks provide an intense dose of hydration, nourishment, and relaxation. These gentle, adhesive masks infuse the skin with a concentrated blend of ingredients, leaving it feeling soft, supple, and rejuvenated.

Step 8: Eye Cream − a delicate touch

The delicate skin around the eyes requires special care. Eye creams address concerns like dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines, leaving the area looking refreshed and radiant.

Step 9: Moisturizer − locking in the goodness

A moisturizer seals in the previous steps’ benefits, providing long-lasting hydration and protection. Korean moisturizers often feature innovative ingredients like snail mucin, green tea, or ginseng, which work in harmony to create a luminous complexion.

Step 10: Sunscreen – the final shield

The final step is applying sunscreen, a crucial protector against harmful UV rays. Korean sunscreens often boast high SPF levels, ensuring the skin remains shielded and looking healthy.

ALSO READ: Beauty, skin and hair care products we’re excited to try in 2023

By embracing these steps, you’ll discover a transformative path to glowing, vibrant skin that exudes confidence and beauty. So, embark on this skincare adventure and unlock the secrets to a luminous, Korean-inspired glow.