TikTok beauty: Multi-use makeup saves time and money

Why bother with a whole beauty kit when a single product can do the trick? That’s the question that TikTok users seem to have been asking themselves in recent weeks, as they turn to the multi-use makeup hack that’s been taking the Chinese social network by storm.

And while we’re all familiar with multipurpose products designed to enhance eyes, cheeks and face, there’s a whole other hack behind this trend, which has now racked up over seven million views.

Lipstick makes a comeback

User @EhlieLuna, with over 35 000 followers, is the creator of one of the most viewed multi-use makeup tutorials, with more than 650 000 views to date. In this short video, we see her crafting her entire beauty look with a single product, in this case a matte liquid lipstick from Sephora.

And contrary to what you might think, the young woman doesn’t just use it to enhance her lips, but also uses it as eyeshadow and blush. It’s a sweet revenge for lipstick, a product largely neglected due to the effects of pandemic and mask wearing.

This trick hasn’t gone unnoticed, and has even gained quite a following, not least because it saves time and money while helping the planet, as can be seen from the many comments posted in response to the video.

“I am so impressed! Beautiful!”, “Doing this for sure thank you for the tip!”, “As a bare minimum make up girl, I need this immediately!!”, “I dunno why I’ve never thought of using something for other than what it says,” read some of the user reactions to the video.

“A word of warning, however: you need to be very careful when using the same product on the face and eyes, to avoid any allergic reaction or infection. Nevertheless, the result is stunning, although the lipstick shade you choose must absolutely match your skin tone, otherwise this tip could ruin your look.”

Always experimenting

This is by no means the first time that users of the Chinese social network have used a beauty product, or any other object, for something completely different from its intended function.

In recent years, TikTokers have got creative using a lip pencil to create a smoky eye, swapping their primer for lube, using an eyebrow pencil to get the perfect shade of lipstick, or using a blush to camouflage under-eye bags and dark circles.

It’s hard to get much more original than that, yet all these tricks have not only gone viral, but have also been adopted by many, including beauty superstars.

And of course, TikTokers haven’t stopped there. They’ve gradually extended the phenomenon to products and objects that can be found, not in a bathroom, but in a kitchen.

This has led to the creation of masks, scrubs and hair care products using ingredients from the pantry, such as rice, eggs and coffee grounds, but also to hacks like using a fork to contour or apply eyeliner, using a strainer to get perfect curls, or using aluminum foil to tame unruly hair.

All hacks that have without a doubt changed the daily lives and beauty routines of millions of people around the world.

