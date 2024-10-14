‘BRICS+ fashion summit has definitely seen growth,’ says Soweto Fashion Week’s Stephen Manzini [VIDEO]

In its second year, the BRICS+ Fashion Summit in Russia has shown growth by becoming the biggest fashion gathering in the world, according to South Africa’s representative at the summit, Stephen Manzini.

“The BRICS+ fashion summit has definitely seen growth. It went from 60 – 100 participants in one year. It has now been officially ordained the biggest fashion gathering in the world,” Manzini told The Citizen.

Manzini is the founder and CEO of Soweto Fashion Week and an international committee member of BRICS+ Fashion Summit.

He recently returned to South Africa from Moscow where the Summit took place on the first week of October.

Fashion gathering

The Summit saw the gathering of industry leaders, heads of fashion associations, manufacturers, designers, and experts from around the world to discuss the future of fashion.

Participation in the summit aims to foster multi-vector cooperation in the fashion industry, strengthen cultural and business ties, and address pressing issues like innovation and sustainable development.

Manzini said he has seen its impact in the local fashion industry.

“We only started last year and I think people and creatives need to give it time. We have engaged with the platforms of the original BRICS bloc and we already have the partnership with Moscow Fashion Week and the BRICS+ Fashion Summit,” said Manzini.

Being a member of the international committee for the BRICS+ Fashion Summit means Manzini assists in writing the business program for the discussions held at the summit.

“I’m sort of an advocate for South African culture and Africa. I recommend countries and friendly fashion weeks and associations to take part in the gathering,” he shared.

He cautioned that his position doesn’t mean he’s the decision-maker. “I am not the decision maker as that is left to the fashion fund supported by the Moscow government. It is their budget at the end of the day.”

Showcasing heritage

The cultural heritage of BRICS+ (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates) countries, as well as countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America, showcased their heritage in fashion.

Seasoned South African brand Sun Goddess presented pieces inspired by African motifs.

“They were looking for a brand that represents heritage and we have a standing relationship with Sun goddess and therefore approached them on the opportunity,” Manzini said.

Another Mzansi brand that presented its work was Tshegofatso By Design. “He [Tshegofatso] is inspired by Frankenstein and has been a top-listed emerging designer in South Africa,” Manzini said describing the young brand.

“He was well received as well as the other SA brands. Moscow and Russia as a whole are open and ready for new markets 30 years of industrialisation vanished because of the Ukraine war sanctions.”

Last year South African brands such as David Tlale, Boys of Soweto and Dope store showcased their work.

Back home

The SA Fashion Week took place just days before the Summit in Moscow and Manzini confirmed that there was no collaboration between the summit and South Africa’s Fashion Week.

The CEO of Soweto Fashion Week said the hierarchy you would find in government doesn’t exist in the fashion industry.

“That’s not the case in the fashion business. That is why there is no fashion week United States, Italy, UK, France even Russia.”

“Our target market is the left behind market which is the township and we intend to assist as many designers from townships around the country to achieve their dreams and build businesses with the global market,” he said.

Manzini is currently preparing for Soweto Fashion Week’s Spring-Summer collection set for the end of October.

