‘I take it as something positive’ Boys Of Soweto’s Bob The Stylist on Rich Mnisi comparison

The brand showcased its collection at the Moscow Fashion Week, through the bilateral cooperation agreements signed at BRICS+ Fashion Summit

Founder and owner of the Boys Of Soweto fashion brand Bob The Stylist has said that he takes the Rich Mnisi comparisons positively, given some of the similarities to some of their apparel.

With bold prints of the brand simply adorned on the garments, the vivid colours and that both brands being high-end, there’s a valid comparison of the two labels but Bob The Stylist isn’t getting carried away by these juxtapositions.

“I don’t think there are any similarities. But I take it as something positive, Rich Mnisi is a big brand and has been doing it for a long time now,” Bob The Stylist, whose real name Bobo Ndima told The Citizen.

Last week the designer and stylist who hails from Soweto showcased Soweto Boys’ collection at Moscow Fashion Week in Russia.

“The show was positively received, people loved it. We’re currently in talks to get the brand that side,” Bob The Stylist said.

As the name suggests, he built his name in the fashion world through styling and then established his fashion brands.

“My dad worked as a janitor but going through his photo album you wouldn’t see that, he wore fitted suits all the time. He has always been my style icon,” he averred in a 2013 interview.

Bob The Stylist’s other brand is Suits by BobtheStylist which have been worn by some of the biggest names in the entertainment space.

The Moscow Fashion Week, which was launched in 2023, took place from 1-8 March where growing South African brand, Boys of Soweto, showcased its collection on the fifth day.

The Moscow Fashion Week

The fashion show was organised by the Fashion Foundation with the support of the Moscow Government.

As part of the bilateral cooperation agreements signed at the BRICS+ Fashion Summit, directors of fashion weeks and councils from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, and new members including Ethopia, Egypt and UAE were represented.

The opportunity to showcase Boys of Soweto’s work in Moscow was through Soweto Fashion Week founder, Stephen Manzini.

“He reached out to me and other designers such as Dope Store,” said Bob The Stylist. South African designers participated and presented their unique collections at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall.

“Potentials for South Africa in Russia include access to an open and curious market. We bring our rich cultural background to the table, cultural materials, design, print and overall make which is very colourful based on tribal colour and inspiration,” said Manzini speaking to media.

“It’s something different for the curious fashions in Russia,” averred the Soweto Fashion Week founder about potential of business opportunities in the European country.

South African music producer Frank Apollo impressed some Russians at the Moscow Fashion Week, as he created a playlist for Boys of Soweto.

“I have Russians in my DMs [direct messages] showing me love. Obviously, it was a fashion show, but the appreciation of the music is something I appreciate,” Frank Apollo told The Citizen.

Outside of the fashion, Bob The Stylist is also a keen muso – but uses it as a cathartic tool. He released his last project in 2020.

“Frank and I recently worked on a track,” he said about the upcoming music.

