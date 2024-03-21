WATCH: South African designers take centre stage at Moscow Fashion Week

African designers stole the spotlight at Moscow Fashion Week.

More than 120 catwalk shows lit up the city of VDNKh, featuring designers from 11 countries at the Moscow Fashion Week.

The fashion week, which celebrated global fashion diversity, saw talent from across the African continent, including South Africa, Ethiopia, Egypt, and Tunisia, stealing the spotlight.

Flying the South African flag high was Boys of Soweto, popularly known for their brand called DOPE Store.

Boys of Soweto stood out among the international array as they presented their latest collections.

They showcased a modern wardrobe that embraces basics, oversized clothes, vibrant colours, and striking prints.

They also encouraged people to confidently express their unique style. Creative Director Andile Cele stressed the brand’s dedication to pushing creative limits.

This was evident as models confidently walked the runway barefoot, emphasising the collection’s relaxed yet captivating vibe.

“The show was positively received, people loved it. We’re currently in talks to get the brand that side,” Boys of Soweto founder Bob The Stylist told The Citizen a few days ago.

More inside the Moscow Fashion Week

Beyond the dazzling runway shows, Moscow Fashion Week also hosted talks and workshops at the Central Exhibition Hall ‘Manege’ near Red Square.

There were educational programmes like the World Fashion Shorts and a showroom for professionals, showing the event’s dedication to supporting new talents in fashion.

By bringing together designers from different places, Moscow Fashion Week celebrated the rich diversity of fashion. It also solidified its reputation globally as a hotspot for new trends and talents in the fashion industry.

