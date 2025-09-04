Meet Cloey Human: Gen Z’s law student, beach babe and swimwear model

What worries her most about the years ahead has nothing to do with politics, but everything to do with the generation that follows Gen Z.

She’s a law student, horse rider and enthusiastic environmentalist. Model Cloey Human is a Gen Z that’s as gorgeous on the outside as she is on the inside; she’s grounded, and she’s clear about where her ideals will take her.

The 21-year-old grew up in Durban, still lives there, and has always had an easy relationship with the outdoors.

She’s a beach babe through and through, but first equine.

“I think my life has always been horse riding,” she said. “The surfing came later. One day, I just woke up and thought, I want to do this. My dad surfed when he was younger, and we had a board in the garage. From then on, every Sunday, my dad and I went surfing.”

Her love for the sea and surf became a natural extension to modelling. The latter happened quite by chance.

Island Style was looking for a new face and Chloe’s aunt, who once designed for the label, put her name forward.

“I’d done a couple of small shoots before,” she said, “but this was the first proper opportunity. It wasn’t something I chased. It landed with me, and I really enjoy it. It’s who I am, because I live a lot of my life in a bikini,” she said.

Not defined by beach babe

But beach babe is not exactly what she said defines her. Human has a serious and determined side.

“I love the sun, I love the sea, I love wearing a bikini, but that’s only a part of me. Law is my focus,” she said.

Her choice of law was deliberate. It ties into her passion for protecting the environment and the planet.

“Every year we go to Kosi Bay. I’ve seen the changes there. A new road and development brought more people, and while that helps the community, it also hurts the environment, the turtles, the birds, the sea life,” she said.

“My dream is to work with the community and find ways to manage development so that the environment is not destroyed. I didn’t want to be in a lab; to achieve this. I wanted to find another way of making a difference. That’s why I chose law.”

While the cues are there that fold her views into the broader Gen Z outlook, Human is not stereotyped.

She is a go-getter in every aspect of her life. She also said that not all Gen Zs should be cast from the same mould.

“I think there are two groups of Gen Zs. The ones who are very passionate about a trend, they follow it, and it becomes their personality, and the others who just get on with life and let other people do what they want without judgment,” she said.

Two kinds of Gen Z

She also believes geography plays a role in shaping the shifts of her generation.

“Durban is more relaxed about stuff, and we just get on with things. Cape Town is a bit more trend-driven.”

She’s just as level-headed about modelling.

“It’s a side thing I love. If opportunities come, I won’t say no. I’d like to try high fashion one day. It looks amazing and I think it even improves your own style,” she shared.

Her love for South Africa is great.

She said that while many Gen Z’s think of leaving Mzansi’s shores, she’s not planning to.

“We have warm ocean water, beautiful weather, and amazing people. I love South Africa. I haven’t travelled much yet, but I’m happy here. Our country is in shambles, yes, but it’s still South Africa,” she said.

As a Gen Z, Chloe said she was born into the cycle of decay and that sometimes, she joked, “the challenge is to see whether things will come right or get worse. However, I believe it will come right.”

To her, politics is interesting, but a side-show to real life.

What worries her most about the years ahead has nothing to do with politics, but everything to do with the generation that follows Gen Z.

“Cell phones worry me. Sit down with a six-year-old who has one and you’ll hear what they know, and the level of information and knowledge gleaned from the net. It’s terrifying,” she said, adding that young minds should be protected from harmful content online.

