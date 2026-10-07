Bacardi Holiday Club, becomes Holiday Club Africa for 2027, and tickets are already gone

Holiday Club Africa 2027 tickets reportedly sold out within an hour. Here's what we know about the all-inclusive Mpumalanga festival's return.

If you were refreshing the Holiday Club Africa ticketing page on Tuesday morning, you already know how this ends. Tickets for the festival once known as Bacardi Holiday Club went live that morning, and reports suggest they were gone in under an hour, with some estimates putting it closer to 30 minutes.

For a festival that has made near-instant sell-outs part of its identity, it’s the familiar story, just with a new name.

An all-inclusive weekend you’ll know and love

Announcing the return on Instagram, organisers promised continuity: “Holiday Club returns 5-7 March 2027 and we cannot wait to do it all over again.” They described the weekend as the same all-inclusive offering of food, drinks, music and “all the Holiday Club magic.”

Tickets were priced at R3 500 for full payment, R3 750 over three months, or R3 950 over five months.

From Bacardi Holiday Club to Holiday Club Africa

The festival began around 2018 as Bacardi Holiday Club, produced by Until Until ZA, the events company also behind Genesis All Black, Sunday Roast, Good Morning and Pyjama Party.

The event has gone on pause only once since its inception, with a single two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the accompanying government restrictions on events and public gatherings.

After hosting its highly successful March 2020 edition at Welgelegen Manor in Balfour right before global lockdowns began, the organizers were forced to cancel the event for 2021. The festival officially returned with the “Summer of Love” edition in March 2022.

Aside from that specific multi-year pause, the all-inclusive event has run consistently every other year, including editions in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025. There was no event in 2026, and organisers have not shared why.

The formula has barely changed over time, keeping to a capped crowd of around 1 500, an all-inclusive ticket covering food and drinks for higher tiers, camping options ranging from bring-your-own-tent to glamping, and a programme of pool parties, yoga and beach soccer.

Previous editions have featured DJ Maphorisa, Kid Fonque, TKZee, Focalistic, Musa Keys, DJ Lag, Shekhinah and Skwatta Kamp, among others, with Moozlie among the hosts. Recent themes have included Into the Wild (2023), Copacabana (2024) and Oasis (2025), which the festival’s own account called “pure magic” afterwards.

That mix of intimacy, vibes and a leave-your-wallet-at-home model is a big part of why demand so consistently outstrips supply.

No line-up has been announced for 2027, but social media posts seem to point to “lost in paradise” as the year’s theme. Fans who missed out should keep an eye on The Citizen and the official @holidayclubafrica and @untiluntil_za accounts for any further ticket releases or updates.