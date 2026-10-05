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Shimza’s global Afro House journey gets new chapter as DJ becomes brand ambassador

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By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

2 minute read

5 October 2026

03:14 pm

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Shimza has also curated an Orange Hour playlist on Spotify

Dj Shimza during the AKA Orchestra On The Square at Time Square Sun Arena on March 17, 2019 in Pretoria, South Africa. The show, which saw AKA fuse his impressive performance with a 30-piece orchestrathat was attended by thousands of fans. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)

DJ Shimza during the AKA Orchestra On The Square at Time Square Sun Arena on 17 March 2019 in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

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Monkey Shoulder is collaborating with South African DJ and producer Shimza, an artist who has spent years turning local Afro House and Afro Tech sounds into a global dancefloor language.

Shimza has been named the whisky brand’s official DJ Ambassador for Afro House and Afro Tech, with the relationship set to bring him to Monkey Shoulder music experiences in Johannesburg, Cape Town and KwaZulu-Natal.

Shimza’s sound has travelled far

Shimza, whose real name is Ashley Raphala, has built an impressive career by staying closely connected to the sounds and culture that shaped him.

His journey from Tembisa to some of the world’s biggest dance floors has included performances across Europe, the United States and beyond, while his One Man Show has become one of the most recognisable events on the South African music calendar.

His international profile continued to grow through his music with his Shimuzic label and his role in pushing Afro House and Afro Tech into new spaces.

In 2020, he made history with a Mandela Day performance from Robben Island, bringing his music to a global audience while raising funds for charity.

More recently, his music has continued to receive international recognition, cementing his position as one of the South African artists helping shape the sound of contemporary electronic music.

Enter Orange Hour

The latest chapter comes with Orange Hour, an idea built around enjoying that golden transition between day and night. Shimza has curated an Orange Hour playlist on Spotify, giving listeners a soundtrack for that one-hour window when the sun goes down.

The concept is deliberately uncomplicated: good music, good people and a drink, without waiting for a special occasion.

After all, Afro House has always been about more than the beat. It is about atmosphere, movement, people and that feeling when a moment becomes a memory.

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