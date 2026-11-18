The Manchester-born artist will headline the inaugural Let's Be Friends × Ciirco Loko festival.

British rapper Nemzzz is set to make his South African debut with two performances in Cape Town and Johannesburg in January 2027.

The Manchester-born artist will headline the inaugural Let’s Be Friends × Ciirco Loko festival.

The festival will take place at Cabo Beach in Cape Town on 5 January before moving to Fourways Farmers Market in Johannesburg on 10 January.

The two cities will host different line-ups, with Cape Town focusing on amapiano and 3-step, while Johannesburg will showcase South African hip-hop.

Let’s Be Friends × Ciirco Loko line-up

The Cape Town event will feature amapiano DJ DBN Gogo, 2wo Bunnies and Mihlali The Guy. Other performers include Venom, Banques, DJ Radix, Ziggy 4x and BabyDaiz.

In Johannesburg, Nemzzz will be joined by South African hip-hop artists Frank Casino, Loatinover Pounds and Roiii. Venom, Banques, DJ Radix and Kaygo are also on the line-up.

Both events will also feature Waist Therapy, a dedicated dancehall session curated by DJ Radix.

The programme will include Jahseed and Admiral, the duo behind African Storm Sound System. They were among the pioneers of South Africa’s reggae and dancehall sound-system scene in the 1990s.

The session will showcase Jamaican dancehall and bashment music, alongside Caribbean influences.

The organisers said the festival aims to bring music, fashion and street culture together while creating opportunities for people to discover new artists and connect with others.

“People will come for different reasons,” said David Mkwanazi, co-founder of Let’s Be Friends.

“You might be there for Nemzzz; someone else might be there for Waist Therapy. By the end of it, we want everyone to feel like they’ve found their people,” he added.

About Nemzzz

Nemzzz, whose music career began in Gorton, Manchester, rose to fame with his 2021 song Elevate.

He has released three mixtapes, including Do Not Disturb in 2024, Rent’s Due in 2025 and LOCKED IN in 2026.

His latest project features collaborations with international artists Travis Scott, Latto, Lil Yachty, Cash Cobain and Tunde.

Ticket information

Early Bird tickets went on sale on Monday, 16 November 2026. A limited allocation of 500 tickets was made available for each city.

Cape Town Early Bird tickets cost R1 000, while Johannesburg tickets were priced at R800.

General Admission and VIP tickets are scheduled to go on sale on Wednesday, 18 November.