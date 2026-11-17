The American superstar reached the milestone following the announcement of the 2027 Grammy Awards nominees.

Beyoncé has made Grammy history after becoming the first artist to receive 100 nominations.

The global superstar reached the milestone following the announcement of the 2027 Grammy Awards nominees on Monday, 16 November.

Her latest nomination is for her song Morning Dew (Donk) in the Best R&B Solo Performance category. The nomination takes her career total to 100, extending her record as the most-nominated artist in Grammy history.

The song was released on 4 July 2026 as part of the 20th anniversary edition of her second studio album, B’Day, originally released in 2006.

Beyoncé will compete against Kehlani, Victoria Monét, Jill Scott and Tems in the category.

Beyoncé’s Grammy achievements

Beyoncé first received Grammy nominations in 2000 as a member of Destiny’s Child. The group earned nominations for its hit single Bills, Bills, Bills.

She later launched her solo career with the release of her debut album, Dangerously in Love, in 2003.

In 2023, Beyoncé became the most-awarded artist in Grammy history after taking her total to 32 wins. She surpassed the previous record held by the late conductor Georg Solti.

She extended that record at the 2025 Grammy Awards, taking her total to 35 wins.

Her album Cowboy Carter received 11 nominations at the 2025 awards and won three categories, including Album of the Year. It was her first win in the category.

The 69th Grammy Awards will take place on 7 February 2027 in Los Angeles, California.