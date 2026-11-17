Country crooners Ella Langley and Miranda Lambert will enter February's gala with seven Grammy nominations, as will alt pop artists Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers.

Soulful British singer-songwriter Raye on Monday topped the Grammy nominations with 11, and Spanish superstar Rosalia earned nine in a strong showing for female artists across the board.

Women have historically been underrepresented at the Grammy Awards held by the Recording Academy, whose 69th annual gala will take place on February 7 in Los Angeles.

But recent years have seen women dominate both the industry and the trophies list.

Raye’s whopping 11 nominations included the three most prestigious, recognising best album, best song and best record for her jazz-inflected blend of pop and R&B.

She was also recognised for her songwriting for both herself and fellow artists, with a nomination for the relatively new best songwriter category.

Rosalia’s nine nominations followed a banner night at last week’s Latin Grammys, where her sweeping, avant-garde classical pop album Lux reigned supreme.

Introducing the 2027 Grammy Nominees for Song Of The Year:

🎵 “BERGHAIN” – BJÖRK GUDMUNDSDÓTTIR, NOAH GOLDSTEIN,

JAKE MILLER, ROSALÍA VILA TOBELLA & DYLAN WIGGINS, (ROSALÍA, @bjork, YVES TUMOR)

🎵 “CHOOSIN' TEXAS” – LUKE DICK, @mirandalambert, @ellalangleymsic & JOYBETH TAYLOR… — GRAMMYS (@Grammys) November 16, 2026

First-time nominee Ella Langley, the crooner behind the ubiquitous smash hit Choosin’ Texas, will enter the evening with seven shots at Grammys gold, as will fellow country star Miranda Lambert, who co-wrote that hit and notably scooped a nomination for producer of the year.

Pop-rock phenom Olivia Rodrigo also earned seven nods, as did the multifaceted musician Phoebe Bridgers, who released her third solo studio album Lost Weekend to widespread critical acclaim.

An Album of the Year win for Rosalia’s Lux would mark the second consecutive win in the prestigious category for a Spanish-language album – and only the second in history.

At last year’s show, Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny broke ground with his widely celebrated Debi Tirar Mas Fotos album, the first Spanish-language work to take the top honour in music.

First-timers make waves

Leon Thomas and Olivia Dean – the English singer behind the smash Man I Need – earned six nods as did perennial Academy favorite Bruno Mars.

And the 2027 Grammy Nominees for Best Pop Vocal Album are…

💿 ‘THE ART OF LOVING’ – OLIVIA DEAN

💿 ‘PETAL’ – ARIANA GRANDE

💿 ‘THE ROMANTIC’ @BrunoMars

💿 ‘THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.’ @raye

💿 ‘YOU SEEM PRETTY SAD FOR A GIRL SO IN LOVE’ @oliviarodrigo



Watch the Grammy Awards… — GRAMMYS (@Grammys) November 16, 2026

Taylor Swift predictably will be a threat in the top categories for her album The Life of a Showgirl as well as the song she penned for the latest film in the Toy Story franchise. She has five chances at winning.

But for all the heavyweight glory, it also proved a strong Grammys cycle for first-time nominees.

New York indie rockers Geese capped a breakout year with their first-ever nominations, garnering five.

15 years since my one and only … bro .. thank each and everyone of yall… im in shock full of gratitude. I jus…. idk …grattitude — Wale (@Wale) November 16, 2026

Langley is a strong favourite for the Best New Artist category, but a crop of performers including Geese as well as brash electropop star Slayyyter and Canadian rock duo Angine de Poitrine could pull upsets.

More history for Beyonce

The new blood will be joined by stalwarts of the trade who earned nominations, including Madonna, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen and The Rolling Stones.

Madonna earned her first Grammy nominations in well over a decade, grabbing four for her Confessions II and her collaborations with pop star Sabrina Carpenter.

And the late Dolly Parton landed three nominations in the country categories as well as best audiobook for her reading of her memoir.

Legendary jazz pianist and bandleader Chick Corea died in 2021 – but he can’t stop winning Grammys, and has another two chances in the upcoming edition.

Corea has won six Grammys posthumously, of 29 total.

Beyonce, who seemingly makes Grammys history every year, made more Monday by becoming the first artist to earn 100 nominations.

The latest came in the R&B categories, for her archival release Morning Dew (Donk).

The 2027 line-up features 100 competitive categories.

The Grammy Awards will air on the US network ABC and stream on Disney+ and Hulu – the first time in half-a-century that the ceremony won’t be broadcast by CBS.