Can you give your boss the middle finger and still get promoted? 'Corporate Rebel' author Sadika Fakire talks ambition and office politics.

Sometimes your boss is not 007 but rather double-o with a d and an s at either end. Because nobody can squash creativity, lateral thinking and problem solving as quickly as a manager or a boss that is wrapped up in their own self-importance.

Yet, when anyone rebels or segues out of the corporate cookie cutter production like, it all hits the fan. This despite the job ad that read a desire for independent thinkers, fresh ideas and employees willing to challenge convention.

Question the wrong executive, disagree with management or refuse to toe the line, and suddenly innovation can become a career limiting exercise.

In another universe, former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher saw punk rockers challenge the establishment with loud music, outrageous clothes and an unapologetic middle finger.

Corporate rebels might wear expensive suits, attend board meetings and collect a monthly salary. But the contradiction remains. How do you fight the establishment when it pays your bills, or in Thatcher’s case, unemployment cheques?

Author Sadika Fakire tackles corporate conformity, ambition, power and the personal price of speaking up in her book Corporate Rebel. She also has a wicked sense of humour about the absurdities of office politics and why professional success should never require surrendering your principles.

What does being a corporate rebel mean when the establishment pays your salary?

Let’s get one thing straight. Being a corporate rebel doesn’t mean walking into the boardroom, flipping the CEO the middle finger and expecting your bonus at the end of the year. Although, let’s be honest, we’ve all had days when the thought has crossed our minds.

Punk challenged the establishment from the outside. Corporate rebellion is arguably more complicated because you’re challenging it from within. You’re part of the very machinery you’re trying to change.

Being a corporate rebel isn’t about rejecting authority. It’s about rejecting the idea that authority should never be questioned.

The establishment might pay my salary, but it doesn’t own my thinking, my integrity, or my voice. If organisations are paying us for our expertise, surely they should want our independent thinking rather than another expensive nodding head around the boardroom table?

Fakir’s book is witty and a must have for 2027. Picture: supplied.

Can you be a rebel in a suit, or does climbing the corporate ladder mean becoming part of the establishment?

Absolutely. Some of the most dangerous rebels wear beautifully tailored suits. Preferably with fabulous shoes and a red lip.

I’ve spent much of my career operating within large organisations, leading teams, managing significant responsibilities and navigating corporate structures. I’ve never believed that professional success should require intellectual surrender.

The higher you climb, the easier it becomes to start protecting the very systems you once questioned. Suddenly, you’re the person with the title, the influence and the power to make decisions. Power is seductive. So is comfort.

The real test isn’t whether you can challenge authority when you have none. It’s whether you can continue challenging the system when you become part of the authority.

The suit doesn’t kill the rebel. The ego does.

Is genuine rebellion possible when your career depends on pleasing your boss?

Yes. But let’s not romanticise it. Genuine rebellion comes with consequences.

Speaking up isn’t always rewarded. Sometimes you’re labelled difficult, emotional, intimidating or not a team player. Particularly when you’re a woman who has the audacity to have an opinion and the competence to back it up.

Corporate rebellion isn’t about challenging everything for the sake of it. It’s about choosing your battles, understanding the system, building credibility and knowing when something matters enough to put your hand up.

Not everyone has the same freedom to challenge authority. Financial obligations, family responsibilities and career vulnerability are real.

Courage isn’t the absence of fear. Sometimes it’s speaking up while mentally calculating your bond repayment.

Would you sacrifice your salary, security and ambition for your principles?

I’ve never believed that being a corporate rebel requires becoming a corporate martyr.

There is nothing noble about recklessly destroying your livelihood to prove a point. But there are moments when you’re forced to decide what success actually means.

I’ve learned to distinguish between my glass balls and rubber balls. My family, marriage, health and integrity are glass balls. Once broken, they aren’t easily repaired. A job title, promotion or corporate position? Those are rubber balls. They can bounce back.

I want success. I’m ambitious. But I refuse to confuse ambition with the willingness to sell my soul for a better parking bay.

In fact, I don’t need the parking bay. Hermanth, my husband, drops me and picks me up from work. I don’t even own a car.

The goal isn’t to sacrifice everything for rebellion. It’s to build a career where success and principle don’t have to be enemies.