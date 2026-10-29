Anlia Etzebeth and Siya Kolisi post heartwarming birthday messages to Eben

Love, friendship and family took centre stage as Eben Etzebeth celebrated another year.

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth received heartwarming birthday tributes from his wife, Anlia Etzebeth, and close friend and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, who both took to social media to celebrate the rugby star on his birthday today, 29 October.

Anlia marked her husband’s birthday with a touching montage of romantic and affectionate videos shared on Instagram, offering followers a glimpse into their relationship and the special bond they share.

The emotional collection captured sweet moments between the couple, highlighting the love and friendship that underpin their marriage.

Alongside the montage, Anlia described Eben as her “amazing man“, “best pal” (best friend) and “beste pappa” (best father), a heartfelt tribute that celebrated not only their romance but also his role as a father.

The couple have often shared glimpses of their family life with followers while balancing demanding, highly successful professional careers.

While Eben continues to make his mark on the rugby field, Anlia has built her own profile as a chart-topping singer, actress and presenter, with the pair regularly giving fans a look at the personal moments behind their public lives.

Their latest birthday celebration offered another reminder that, beyond the physical demands and pressures of professional sport, family remains an important part of the Springbok star’s world ,giving serious relationship goals.

Siya Kolisi celebrates his ‘brother’

Eben Etzebeth of South Africa and Siya Kolisi of South Africa look on following The Rugby Championship match between the New Zealand All Blacks and South Africa Springboks at Eden Park on 6 September 2025 in Auckland, New Zealand. Picture: Phil Walter/Getty Images

Eben’s wife was not the only person making sure the rugby star felt special on his birthday.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi also shared a touching video dedicated to his friend, accompanied by a message that highlighted their close bond.

“Happy birthday my brother. One of the few ones I’m not with you. Love you my brother, enjoy it and I know the family will make it special,” Kolisi wrote.

The message shows the friendship between the two rugby players, whose relationship extends beyond their responsibilities as teammates in the green and gold. They often post together and even share videos where they joke around.

As fellow Springboks, both men have experienced the pressures and triumphs of representing South Africa on the international stage. Their friendship has also been visible away from the field, with the pair sharing moments of camaraderie over the years.

Kolisi’s birthday tribute is particularly touching because he acknowledged that, unlike on many other occasions, he won’t be celebrating alongside his friend in person.

Instead, he sent his wishes from afar, expressing his love for Eben and confidence that Anlia and the family would make the day memorable.

Between Anlia’s romantic montage and Kolisi’s affectionate message, Eben’s birthday became a celebration of the relationships that matter most to him.