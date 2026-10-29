Rachel Kolisi takes doccie Falling Forward to London after SA success

Rachel Kolisi is taking her deeply personal story of resilience and faith to London next month.

South African author and speaker Rachel Kolisi is expanding her Falling Forward roadshow beyond local shores. Moreover, a special one-night-only event is scheduled for November 19, 2026, in the British capital.

The evening will feature a screening of her personal documentary. Afterward, there will be a live question-and-answer session offering audiences an opportunity to engage with Rachel beyond the screen.

The event comes after the roadshow attracted significant interest in South Africa. In fact, screenings sold out in cities across the country, including Cape Town and Johannesburg.

The event marks another opportunity to connect with audiences through a story that explores resilience, faith and the difficult process of finding your footing after divorce and a life change.

This story is especially relevant when life takes an unexpected turn.

Rachel Kolisi brings her story to London

The London screening will take place at Bloomsbury Central Baptist Church on Shaftesbury Avenue, with doors opening at 6.15pm.

South African dancer and creative, London-based Takkies will host the evening. The event promises an intimate setting for audiences to watch the documentary before hearing directly from Rachel during an unscripted conversation.

Rather than simply presenting a film, the format creates space for reflection and discussion. This allows viewers to connect with the experiences and emotions explored in the documentary.

The roadshow has resonated with audiences interested in stories about navigating change and confronting personal challenges. Additionally, it appeals to those learning to move forward when life does not unfold as expected.

Rachel’s willingness to share aspects of her personal journey has also helped position the project. It is now seen as more than a conventional celebrity documentary.

A new chapter for Rachel

She has increasingly stepped into her own space as a public figure. For example, she shares her experiences of being married to a Springbok rugby player ex-husband, Siya Kolisi and engages with audiences around themes of personal growth and rebuilding.

Her Falling Forward project offers a platform for these conversations. It invites people to reflect on their own lives and the moments that have tested their strength.

The London event also brings a South African story to an international audience. Both the screening and discussion give attendees an opportunity to hear the experiences behind the documentary in a more personal setting.

South Africans living in the United Kingdom have the opportunity to connect with a familiar local voice. They can also engage with a story that speaks to universal experiences of change and resilience.

With the local roadshow having sold out in several cities, attention now turns to how the documentary will be received by audiences abroad.