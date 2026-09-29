Siya Kolisi could make Stormers return against Edinburgh this weekend

Kolisi linked up with the Stormers squad on tour after he was released by the Springboks last week.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi could be in line to make his Stormers comeback in their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against Edinburgh at DAM Health Stadium in Scotland on Friday night.

Kolisi started his professional career at Western Province back in 2011, made his Stormers debut in 2012 and played over 100 games for the union, before leaving for the Sharks in 2021, where he played for four seasons over five years, while he spent the 2023/24 season at Racing 92 in France.

In December last year the Stormers announced Kolisi’s return, and excitement has steadily built since, but with the Stormers starting their URC campaign on tour, and Kolisi still with the Boks, it was expected that he would only play his first match back for them when they returned to South Africa.

But Stormers director of rugby John Dobson explained after their opening win over Connacht last week that Kolisi had arrived in Ireland on Thursday night and had offered to play straight away, after the team had two late withdrawals in utility forwards Evan Roos and Marcel Theunissen.

“Just a big shoutout to Siya Kolisi, who asked to come. He wanted to play tonight despite landing so late last night,” said Dobson.

“I think it’s just going to help to have a guy like that who’s so invested in the team and an amazing example of action speaking louder than words. He comes here, invests so heavily, straps, warms up with the team. It meant a lot to us.”

Remaining coy

Roos and Theunissen, who picked up injuries training on the 4G pitch, have been sent home to see a specialist, and Kolisi could thus be thrust straight into the team for Friday’s match. But when asked about it in a press conference on Monday, Stormers assistant coach Rito Hlungwani remained coy.

“Pretty much as soon as he found out he wasn’t playing (for the Boks against the Wallabies), he asked if he could join us, and the Springboks thankfully allowed him to do that,” explained Hlungwani about Kolisi’s surprise arrival.

“He is spending a bit of time with us, getting to know some of the youngsters, so we are quite happy with that. I think the team will only be released on Thursday. I got into trouble the last time (Hlungwani mentioned a possible selection),” he added with a laugh.

If the Stormers do decide to play Kolisi, they will hope he brings an immediate impact and helps them get a win over Edinburgh, which would secure a superb start to the season for them with two wins on the road overseas, and see them return to SA in great form.