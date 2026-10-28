Chrishell Stause shocks fans with announcement of G Flip split after more than four years together

Stause said she felt like "a little bit of a failure" when announcing the split

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause has announced that she and Australian musician G Flip are no longer together. The 45-year-old shared the news in a tearful Instagram video on Monday.

Opening with a “pretty humbling update”, Stause said she and G Flip had agreed to treat the public separation with love and respect for each other. She added that she doesn’t have all the information or the reasons for the split, but trusts she’ll learn the lessons she’s meant to with time.

Stause said she felt like “a little bit of a failure” and joked that she is “never doing this again”. She chose to share the news by video, she explained, because she felt fans deserved more than a cold written statement after their support.

G Flip’s statement

G Flip, a 33-year-old non-binary musician, posted their own statement shortly afterwards, confirming that after more than four years the couple were no longer together. They wrote that they will always love Stause, will always share a special connection with her, and cherish their memories together. They also said their head and heart were “very heavy”, that they were unable to talk, and asked for privacy at this difficult time.

People reported, citing a source, that G Flip was the one who ended the relationship. Neither Stause nor G Flip has publicly confirmed this.

G-Flip’s statement. Picture: Screenshot

Jason Oppenheim reacts

Stause’s ex and former boss, Oppenheim Group president Jason Oppenheim, was among those who responded. He left a message in the comments of her video, reassuring her that the end of a relationship does not mean anyone has failed.

“I’m really sorry to hear this,” he wrote, adding that he was thinking of her and sending his love. He acknowledged there was probably nothing anyone could say to make her feel better right now, and that it might simply take time to process. He closed by telling her she is very loved and that he’s “always there for you”.

Selling Sunset cast members and other friends, including Alison Holker, Chris Appleton and Kaitlyn Bristowe, also left supportive comments.

Stause and G Flip met at a Halloween party in 2021. She confirmed the relationship at the Selling Sunset season five reunion in May 2022. The couple married in Las Vegas in 2023. They went on to host annual wedding celebrations, with a fourth one in July 2025.

Oppenheim and Stause dated in 2021, a romance and breakup that played out on Netflix’s Selling Sunset. He has been supportive of her relationship with G Flip, telling her at the first reunion that he was proud of her.

Infertility struggles

Stause has been open about her infertility struggles as she and G Flip tried to start a family. In November 2025 she told Bustle she was considering giving IVF “one more chance”.