Celebs And Viral

Home » Lifestyle » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

Chrishell Stause shocks fans with announcement of G Flip split after more than four years together

Picture of Kaunda Selisho

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho

Journalist

4 minute read

28 October 2026

06:11 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Stause said she felt like "a little bit of a failure" when announcing the split

Chrishell Stause shocks fans with announcement of G Flip split after more than four years together

(L-R) Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend the Los Angeles premiere of Focus Features’ “Girls Like Girls” at Universal Studios AMC at CityWalk Hollywood on 15 June 2026 in Universal City, California. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images via AFP

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause has announced that she and Australian musician G Flip are no longer together. The 45-year-old shared the news in a tearful Instagram video on Monday.

‘A pretty humbling update

Opening with a “pretty humbling update”, Stause said she and G Flip had agreed to treat the public separation with love and respect for each other. She added that she doesn’t have all the information or the reasons for the split, but trusts she’ll learn the lessons she’s meant to with time.

Stause said she felt like “a little bit of a failure” and joked that she is “never doing this again”. She chose to share the news by video, she explained, because she felt fans deserved more than a cold written statement after their support.

View on Threads

G Flip’s statement

G Flip, a 33-year-old non-binary musician, posted their own statement shortly afterwards, confirming that after more than four years the couple were no longer together. They wrote that they will always love Stause, will always share a special connection with her, and cherish their memories together. They also said their head and heart were “very heavy”, that they were unable to talk, and asked for privacy at this difficult time.

People reported, citing a source, that G Flip was the one who ended the relationship. Neither Stause nor G Flip has publicly confirmed this.

G-Flip's statement. Picture: Screenshot
G-Flip’s statement. Picture: Screenshot

Jason Oppenheim reacts

Stause’s ex and former boss, Oppenheim Group president Jason Oppenheim, was among those who responded. He left a message in the comments of her video, reassuring her that the end of a relationship does not mean anyone has failed.

“I’m really sorry to hear this,” he wrote, adding that he was thinking of her and sending his love. He acknowledged there was probably nothing anyone could say to make her feel better right now, and that it might simply take time to process. He closed by telling her she is very loved and that he’s “always there for you”.

Selling Sunset cast members and other friends, including Alison Holker, Chris Appleton and Kaitlyn Bristowe, also left supportive comments.

Stause and G Flip met at a Halloween party in 2021. She confirmed the relationship at the Selling Sunset season five reunion in May 2022. The couple married in Las Vegas in 2023. They went on to host annual wedding celebrations, with a fourth one in July 2025.

Oppenheim and Stause dated in 2021, a romance and breakup that played out on Netflix’s Selling Sunset. He has been supportive of her relationship with G Flip, telling her at the first reunion that he was proud of her.

RELATED ARTICLES

Infertility struggles

Stause has been open about her infertility struggles as she and G Flip tried to start a family. In November 2025 she told Bustle she was considering giving IVF “one more chance”.

Read more on these topics

celebrities celebs Netflix
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘If we don’t adapt, we’ll die’: Maropene Ramokgopa says ANC should start behaving like a political party
Elections 2026 Here’s how many spoilt ballots were previously cast and how they could have mattered
News Explosive ‘Cat’ Matlala affidavit names Cele and top Saps officials in corruption claims
Elections 2026 ANC fights to protect IEC funds from R40 million debt claim
News Is Johannesburg tap water safe? Utility responds to circulating claims

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News