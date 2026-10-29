WATCH: Netflix teases first look at Anele and Buzza’s upcoming show with ‘Stars & Vows’ trailer

'Stars and Vows: Anele & Buzza', follows Anele Mdoda and Prince Bonelela Mgudlwa's journey to the altar, featuring Xhosa royal traditions and family dynamics.

“I met Buzza when I was 16; he really is royalty,” says Anele Mgudlwa’s unmistakable voice as the trailer for her upcoming show delivers a montage of clips of her husband, Prince Bonelela “Buzza James” Mgudlwa.

The show, first announced earlier this year at Netflix’s celebration of 10 years in Africa, will finally air next month on 13 November.

The global streaming giant dropped a short trailer giving a glimpse of the show created by Nomzamo Mbatha and Teddy Geldart alongside Vuyo Sowah and Petronella Tasara, who are credited as co-creators and executive producers.

The trailer shows how the road to happily ever after brings family dynamics, ambitious wedding plans, and unexpected challenges. “At the heart of it all is a beautiful love story as the couple prepares to celebrate their forever, surrounded by the people, traditions, and moments that matter most,” said the streamer in a statement.

“Stars and Vows: Anele & Buzza offers an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the power couple’s journey to the altar. Beyond the beautiful outfits, star-studded guest list, and grand celebrations, the special reveals the real emotions, personalities, and cultural traditions that make a wedding unforgettable.”

Watch the trailer here:

The streamer also highlighted five moments to look forward to in the 4-episode royal union:

1. A dome, a dream and competing demands

A wedding of this scale requires more than a vision and a Pinterest board. As Anele works to bring her dream celebration to life, her interactions with the wedding planner reveal just how much is riding on getting every detail right. With expectations running high and the big day fast approaching, the pressure is on to make the vision a reality.

2. Inside Anele and Buzza’s inner circle

The bridal party’s trip to picturesque Kenya offers a more personal glimpse into Anele and Buzza’s world beyond what we see on social media. From the friendships that have shaped their lives to the dynamics within their closest circle, the getaway reveals the people who know the couple best, the bonds they share and the love and laughter surrounding their journey towards matrimonial bliss.

3. Family not welcome?

Weddings are meant to bring families together, even when old wounds haven’t healed. For Anele and Buzza, the road to “I do” means confronting strained relationships, making peace with the past and drawing some hard lines in the sand, because not everyone gets a front-row seat to their happily ever after.

4. A front-row seat to Xhosa royal traditions

Bonelela ‘Buzza’ Mgudlwa and his wife Anele at the ‘Love & Lobola’ book launch. Picture: Supplied, Ogone M

Anele isn’t just marrying the love of her life; she’s marrying a Xhosa prince and stepping into her new role as a royal wife. Set against the backdrop of the Eastern Cape, the couple’s second wedding is a beautiful celebration of love, heritage and royal tradition. From the welcoming of the bride to the naming ceremony and symbolic exchanges between families, every moment is steeped in cultural significance.

5. Blood ties and deep pockets save the day

As Anele’s wedding ambitions outgrow the couple’s wallet, she turns to a family member for financial support to bring her dream celebration to life. But with money comes influence, and a delicate balancing act of family expectations, competing opinions and mounting pressure.

Stars and Vows: Anele & Buzza premieres exclusively on Netflix on 13 November.