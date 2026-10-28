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‘The Pitt’ star Noah Wyle crowned Sexiest Man Alive, but not everyone agrees [Pics]

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Compiled by Kaunda Selisho

Journalist

6 minute read

28 October 2026

03:09 pm

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'The Pitt' star Noah Wyle is People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2026. Here's the reaction, the pushback and why this title always divides opinion.

Noah Wyle named People's Sexiest Man Alive

Noah Wyle and his wife Sara Wells arrive at The Barbara Berlanti ‘Heroes Gala’ benefiting F Cancer at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, United States, on 3 October 2026. Picture: Xavier Collin for Image Press Agency for NurPhoto via AFP

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The Pitt star Noah Wyle was named People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2026. At 55, he joins a list that has included his ER co-star George Clooney, who won twice (1997 and 2006), as well as stars like Idris Elba and Michael B. Jordan.

However, the announcement was met with several unkind comments across platforms like X, Instagram and TikTok.

‘Sounded like a prank

Wyle told People that news of the honour “sounded like a prank”. He added that he never expected it “in a million years”. His wife, Sara Wells, reportedly helped talk him into accepting, telling him it reflected well on her taste and on the kind of husband and father he is.

He also told the publication that he expects plenty of ribbing at home.

The timing tracks. After years out of the ER spotlight, Wyle is enjoying a full-blown second act as the intense, bearded Dr Michael “Robby” Robinavitch in The Pitt. Variety reports that Clooney joked earlier this year about a “Sexiest Man Still Alive” category and nominated his old colleague.

People’s cover shows Wyle in denim with the tagline “no second opinion needed”.

Love, laughs and pushback

The little praise he’s received for the nomination has centred on the “silver fox” factor and a long-overdue win for a man who appeared in a 1996 “Sexy Men of ER” spread alongside Clooney, according to Page Six. A handful of fans of The Pitt and 90s TV see his crowning as a nod to charisma and a midlife career peak in an industry that values youth.

Noah Wyle named People's Sexiest Man Alive
Noah Wyle arrives at The Barbara Berlanti ‘Heroes Gala’ benefiting F Cancer at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, United States, on 3 October 2026. Picture: Xavier Collin for Image Press Agency for NurPhoto via AFP

On the other hand, many questioned the pick, joking that the other men were dead (since the accolade is called “sexiest man alive”). Others raised his age, though Sean Connery (59 in 1989), Patrick Dempsey (57 in 2023) and Harrison Ford (56 in 1998) were all older or close to it when they won.

Critics also pointed to the title’s long record on racial diversity, a conversation that has trailed the franchise for years.

A tradition built on arguments

The title began almost by accident in 1985, when People editors, struggling with a difficult Mel Gibson interview, turned a throwaway aside into a cover line. It has divided opinion ever since.

Brad Pitt has spoken of his discomfort with the hype, and Jonathan Bailey’s 2025 win as the first openly gay recipient was widely welcomed but still sparked debate. It is widely believed, though, that the argument is good for magazine sales.

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Over 41 years, the definition has stretched to include humour, warmth and professional excellence. Wyle has taken it in his stride, joking about the teasing and appearing on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast shortly after the announcement.

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