Ellen DeGeneres has added her voice to the campaign against the capture of Simon's Town's Waterfall baboon troop.

American comedian and television host Ellen DeGeneres has thrown her weight behind a growing campaign against the capture of a troop of wild baboons in Simon’s Town.

She has called out the city of Cape Town and its mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, in a recent Instagram post about the issue.

Authorities captured two troops of wild baboons above Simon’s Town and placed them in a small electrified enclosure “for life”, DeGeneres told her followers.

DeGeneres also claimed humane alternatives existed, including a privately funded baboon-proof fence.

“The city said no to that,” she said. She then urged viewers to follow the activists leading the campaign and read up on the issue for themselves.

In the caption of her post, she tagged both the DA and Hill-Lewis.

What is #BaboonAlcatraz?

The campaign is being led online by filmmaker Michael Lorentz and fellow activists, who labelled the enclosure and situation a “Baboon Alcatraz”.

According to World Animal News, authorities captured 44 chacma baboons from the Waterfall troop in Simon’s Town, then moved them to an outdoor enclosure at Cape Town’s Urban Wildlife Centre in Kogelfontein. The organisation says they now face a lifetime behind electrified fencing.

The capture has reportedly sparked protests in Cape Town. Advocates are demanding the troop’s release and calling for humane coexistence alternatives. World Animal News and Peace 4 Animals have publicly sided with those calling for the baboons’ freedom. The former’s post, bringing awareness to the issue, tagged DeGeneres.

‘Concentration camp for wildlife’

A collaborative post, published across the pages of Lorentz, African Safari Conservation, Ruben Lambrechts and an Instagram page simply titled Africa, describes the footage of the Waterfall baboons sitting by the fence as “heartbreaking”.

“To me, this is a concentration camp for wildlife,” the post reads. “How can we watch these wild animals sitting behind a fence and accept that they could spend the rest of their lives there?”

The post acknowledges that the conflict between people and baboons in Simon’s Town is real. It also acknowledges that residents deserve to feel safe in their homes.

It argues, however, that humans built into the baboons’ range and left them with fewer places to go.

“Coexistence means taking responsibility for the conflict we helped create and doing the work to keep both people and baboons safe,” it reads.

Followers are being urged to share the post, tag the City of Cape Town, CapeNature, SANParks and celebrities who speak up for wildlife, and sign a petition.

The campaigners are also demanding full transparency from the authorities. This includes an explanation of what was done, which alternatives were tried, why removing the troops was considered a last resort, and the publication of the evidence behind the decision.

The City’s response

The Citizen reached out to the city through several publicly listed DA spokespeople for comment. We had not received a response at the time of writing. We will update this article as soon as we receive one.