The arrest follows investigations into allegations of corruption involving the facilitation of the illegal movement of Lesotho nationals.

Five South African Police Service (Saps) officers and three Border Management Authority (BMA) officials have been arrested for alleged corruption at a border post between South Africa and Lesotho.

The group were handcuffed at Van Rooyen’s Gate Port of Entry on Friday.

Arrest

Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato, confirmed that the BMA Integrity Unit, working in collaboration with Crime Intelligence, the Free State Organised Crime Unit, the South African Police Service (SAPS), the Department of Home Affairs, and the Tactical Response Team (TRT) Bloemfontein, conducted a joint operation that resulted in the arrest of suspects.

BMA spokesperson Mmemme Mogotsi said the operation follows investigations into allegations of corruption involving the facilitation of the illegal movement of Lesotho nationals through the Van Rooyen’s Gate port of entry.

“Three Lesotho national facilitators were arrested prior to this operation. In the early hours of this morning, three BMA officials and five Saps members were arrested, while one additional Saps member has been subpoenaed to appear in court. The scene is still currently active.”

This brings the total number of individuals arrested in the investigation to eleven.

Picture: BMA

Charges

The BMA said the arrested suspects are being detained for further processing and to face charges related to corruption and contravention of the Immigration Act.

“The BMA views allegations of corruption involving its officials in a serious light and will not tolerate any conduct that undermines the integrity of the Authority or compromises the security of South Africa’s borders, Dr Masiapato said

“The BMA remains committed to working with law enforcement agencies to investigate and address corruption, ensure accountability and uphold the rule of law,” he said.

Picture: BMA

The BMA reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the integrity of the country’s ports of entry and ensuring that all border management processes are conducted in accordance with the law.