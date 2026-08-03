‘I support my children financially,’ Penuel responds to Julius Malema’s criticism

Penuel responds after Malema's criticism at EFF press conference.

Podcaster Penuel Mlotshwa, popularly known as Penuel The Black Pen, has responded after Julius Malema publicly questioned his influence and role as a father during a recent EFF press conference.

Malema criticised members of the public for supporting Penuel despite long-standing allegations that he had failed to pay child maintenance.

“There’s a guy here called Penuel. How do you fund a person who refuses to pay maintenance?” Malema said.

He continued: “We have criminals all over because of men like Penuel who are not paying maintenance. You proudly associate yourself with such a person and then regard such a person as an influencer. Shame on you.”

The EFF leader argued that influential public figures should be judged not only by what they say publicly. Additionally, they should be judged by how they conduct themselves in their private lives.

Penuel later addressed the criticism on social media, warning people to be cautious about what they share online. “Social media isn’t a safe space. Please be careful of the things you share because people will weaponise it,” he wrote.

He also rejected claims that he neglects his children.

“To all my haters: I support my children financially. I pay maintenance. I withheld maintenance for two of my kids for a few months when I didn’t have access to my kids, but luckily that was resolved.”

“My mistake was talking about this publicly. I should’ve only discussed this in private circles. I take full accountability for this because now it’s being used to lie about me.”

Penuel explained that he had previously spoken publicly about withholding maintenance as a way of encouraging one of his children’s mothers to allow him access to his children. He said the matter had since been resolved. Now, they are successfully co-parenting.

I posted this video about Julius Malema, his mom, his dad and his grandma… on 07 December 2024. It triggered me because I really want to fix this absent father pandemic in South Africa. And I was engaging based on information he shared on The Hustlers Corner & King David… pic.twitter.com/yAmNZvXbD1 – Penuel The Black Pen (@penuelist_) August 2, 2026

He added that while Malema was free to criticise him, it is important for people to know that he remains actively involved in his children’s lives.

“If you’re a public figure, people’s partners and children should be off-limits,” he said.

Penuel also congratulated Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on the launch of his podcast, adding that his own platform is not funded by any political party. In a lengthy video response, Penuel said he felt compelled to speak after old clips and screenshots resurfaced without what he believes was the necessary context.

“I genuinely hope Malema will be okay. I hope he’ll introspect. I hope he’ll continue building the EFF into a necessary voice for poor Black Africans. He wanted my attention and to get myself and others to talk about him, and I don’t mind talking about him.”

According to Penuel, the dispute stems from a video he published in December 2024 discussing Malema’s upbringing, including references to his parents and grandmother. He said the video was intended to highlight South Africa’s absent father crisis rather than personally attack Malema.

“I don’t like it when people lie about me,” he said, arguing that selective clips were being used to misrepresent both his comments and his personal life.

Penuel concluded by saying that despite their differences, he still regards Malema as one of South Africa’s most influential political leaders. However, he argued that the EFF leader has lost support because of what he described as arrogance. He cited Malema’s unwillingness to listen to ordinary South Africans and a confrontational leadership style as reasons for this loss.