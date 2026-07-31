In case you missed it: Juju ‘not scared’ of Madlanga commission | Allie joins ActionSA | No persecution for ‘Amerikaners’

Catch up on the biggest stories of Friday, 1 August 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, EFF leader Julius Malema said he is not “scared” of appearing before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Meanwhile, former Build One South Africa member Ayanda Allie has joined ActionSA.

Furthermore, Cabinet says Afrikaners who left South Africa for the United States after claiming there was genocide remain welcome to return and will not face persecution.

Weather tomorrow: 1 August 2026

The South African Weather Service has warned of damaging winds and waves between KwaDukuza and Kosi Bay in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), while the forecast shows isolated showers along the KZN coast and partly cloudy conditions elsewhere nationwide. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Malema ‘not scared’ of Madlanga commission but won’t be ‘treated like a child’

EFF leader Julius Malema at the East London Regional Court on 9 December 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Lulama Zenzile

EFF leader Julius Malema said he is not “scared” of appearing before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry after his name was mentioned several times.

He said this during a press conference in Johannesburg on Thursday. He also alluded to the style of questioning at the commission, saying it would never be used on him.

“No one is going to treat me like a child; I am not a child. No other man is going to speak to me like I am a child, not me. I am an elected public representative and a leader of a political party. I am not going to be shouted at by anyone. No one can do that to me.

CONTINUE READING: Malema ‘not scared’ of Madlanga commission but won’t be ‘treated like a child’

Ayanda Allie goes green: Former Bosa member joins Mashaba’s ActionSA

New ActionSA member Ayanda Allie. Picture: Supplied / ActionSA

ActionSA has confirmed the political signing of an established face in South Africa’s current affairs sphere.

Build One South Africa’s loss was Herman Mashaba’s gain as he announced that Ayanda Allie would join his party less than 100 days before the 2026 local government elections.

Allie left Bosa last week following the outcome of a disciplinary process allegedly involving party-related fees and payments.

CONTINUE READING: Ayanda Allie goes green: Former Bosa member joins Mashaba’s ActionSA

‘No place like home’: SA reaffirms safety and rights of Afrikaners returning from US

The first group of Afrikaners from South Africa to arrive for resettlement listen to remarks from US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and US Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Troy Edgar (both out of frame), after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, on 12 May 2025. Picture: AFP

Cabinet says Afrikaners who left South Africa for the United States (US) after claiming there was genocide remain welcome to return and will not face persecution.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni made the announcement during a Cabinet media briefing on Thursday, 30 July 2026.

Ntshavheni’s announcement comes after reports emerged that hundreds of Afrikaners hoping to relocate to the US, under President Donald Trump’s refugee programme for minority groups, were informed that their visa applications were rejected after falsely claiming genocide.

CONTINUE READING: ‘No place like home’: SA reaffirms safety and rights of Afrikaners returning from US

Parents pay R100 sex work debt after unexpected house call in KZN

Picture for illustration: iStock

Two KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) parents received an unexpected house call when a man demanded R100 for sex work services allegedly owed by their son, prompting Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) to mediate an awkward driveway settlement.

Rusa officers answered a trespassing call from a home on the north coast of Durban.

The resident asked for assistance after an unknown man allegedly arrived at the private residence, harassed the occupants, and refused to leave.

CONTINUE READING: Parents pay R100 sex work debt after unexpected house call in KZN

‘No one is saying f*k*l’: Idac investigator tells Madlanga commission of internal plot against him

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) investigator Mantsha Raphesu testifies before Madlanga commission at Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria on 31 July 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

A senior investigator has painted a picture of internal conflict within the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac), telling the Madlanga commission that he was investigated after resisting further involvement in a controversial probe.

Mantsha Raphesu testified on Friday, 31 July 2026, at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria, where he detailed his concerns about the handling of investigations into the police’s Crime Intelligence division and the fallout that followed his objections.

The probes stem from a Section 27 referral submitted in November 2024 by National Coloured Congress leader and member of parliament Fadiel Adams.

Among the issues under scrutiny were allegations linked to the appointment of Dineo Mokwele, a former BMW employee, to a brigadier position.

CONTINUE READING: ‘No one is saying f*k*l’: Idac investigator tells Madlanga commission of internal plot against him

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Johnson calls Commission ‘s**t show’ | Idac trio suspended | GDE’s plan for Oprah’s Academy