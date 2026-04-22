‘See what the Lord has done’: Muvhango actress Innocent Manchidi announces second pregnancy

The couple married in 2019 and welcomed their first child in 2024.

Muvhango actress Innocent Manchidi has announced she is expecting her second child with her husband, Mpho Manchidi.

The announcement was shared as the couple marked their seventh wedding anniversary.

Double celebration

Innocent posted the news on Instagram, writing about the milestone and her growing family.

“See what the Lord has done. Happy anniversary baby…Today marks our year of perfection and completion, 7 years in holy matrimony,” she wrote, captioning their family picture.

She added: “Aaaand of course, our anniversary looks a little different this year as we transition into parents of two.”

Congratulatory messages have since been pouring in from fans and other celebrities.

Her husband also responded in the comments section with a heartwarming message. “Eish my love, thank you for the collab, I’m hijacking your post,” he wrote.

“I made a promise to a King of kings and in front of the church that, I’ll forever love, protect, provide and support you til death do us part… I love you so much mama and happy 7 years to us. Here’s to 77 more years to come,” he added.

The couple married in 2019. They welcomed their first child in 2024.