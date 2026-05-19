Musicians Ntokozo Mbambo and Nqubeko Mbatha celebrate 18 years of marriage

The pair met in 2001 and have three children together.

Gospel stars Ntokozo Mbambo and her husband, Nqubeko Mbatha, are celebrating 18 years of marriage.

The pair took to social media to celebrate the milestone.

18 years of bliss

Mbambo said they first met in 2001 when she was 15 years old.

“In 2001, a 15-year-old girl took a picture with a boy, not knowing that he would change her life forever,” she wrote.

She said she did not know at the time that he would become her husband and the father of their children.

“18 years of marriage later, it feels like our love story has just begun,” she wrote.

Mbambo said she is grateful to God for sustaining their relationship.

“We practically grew up together, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. My love for you knows no end & knows no bounds. Happy Anniversary, husband of my youth. Thank you, Jesus, for keeping us,” she wrote.

Mbatha also shared a message celebrating the anniversary.

“This walk feels sweeter and sweeter with each step we take together. I love you forever, baby. Happy 18th Anniversary,” he wrote.

The pair have three children together.