Lasizwe checks himself into a mental health facility again

The social media star said he has been battling depression.

YouTuber and television personality Lasizwe has checked himself into a mental health facility again.

The social media star previously admitted himself to a mental wellness institution in December last year, revealing at the time that he was struggling with depression and anxiety.

Lasizwe: ‘This year has been mentally challenging’

Taking to social media this week, Lasizwe shared that he had returned to the facility after a “mentally challenging” year.

“This year has been mentally challenging. I’m burnt out. I’m depressed,” he said.

He urged people to take mental health seriously and encouraged those struggling to seek support.

“To anyone watching this, please find someone in your community, your family or your friends to speak to about your feelings and emotions. Find professional help,” he added.

Lasizwe also announced that his management team would be handling his social media accounts during his stay.

“I’ve handed over my social media accounts to my management, and they will manage them while I’m here,” he said.

“I’m surrounded by professional help and can’t wait to come home stronger and ready to kick off the new year.”

Lasizwe has been open about his mental health journey for several years.

He first checked himself into a mental wellness facility in 2021, after revealing that he had been dealing with depression for months.

“One thing about me, I am not shy to express how I feel,” he said at the time.

“I have checked myself into a mental health wellness facility. I haven’t been okay for the past few months. I have been so depressed. I have decided to fight this by taking a break and dealing with this one on one.”

