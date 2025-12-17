‘A true leader whose impact will not be forgotten’: Tributes continue to pour in for DJ Warras

The DJ was shot dead in Johannesburg CBD on Tuesday.

Tributes are continuing to pour in following the death of former 5FM presenter and podcaster Warrick Stock, popularly known as DJ Warras.

The DJ was shot dead in the Johannesburg CBD on Tuesday afternoon, 16 December.

DJ Warras has been remembered as a passionate individual who deeply cared about people and South Africa.

“Always viewed DJ Warras as someone who passionately cared about people and South Africa. Such tragic news of his untimely passing. Rest in peace. My condolences to his family,” wrote Ulrich Janse van Vuuren on X.

“DJ Warras, Warrick Stock. Loving father. Deep South African patriot. A passionate Zulu man. An awesome brother. Hard worker. No-nonsense straight talker. Love you bro,” Penuel tweeted.

In a statement on Tuesday, the South African Police Service (Saps) said the motive for the shooting remains unknown.

They said no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

“It is alleged that the victim was approached by three unknown suspects after parking his vehicle, and they opened fire at him before fleeing the scene on foot.

“The motive for the shooting is currently unknown. No arrest has been made yet, and the investigation is underway.”

Tributes pour in for DJ Warras

Fans and other celebrities have shared tributes on social media. Here are a few reactions from X.

Sad news indeed. The murder of Warrick Stock, a.k.a DJ Warras is yet another episode of South Africa’s culture of violence.



Our heartfelt condolences, especially to his family.



May his soul rest in peace. & His killer’s brought to swift justice! We need to silence the guns, win… — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) December 16, 2025

DJ Warras was more than a host. Thank you for the laughter, the stories, and the unforgettable Mzansi Magic moments. Your legacy will live on. pic.twitter.com/40AFoCSfCi — Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) December 16, 2025

DJ Warras's sister pleads with the public to not post "certain images" for the sake of his kids. Guys, this is not the time to get engagement. Can trolls just rest. Sit this one out. #RIPDJWarras pic.twitter.com/MAjH7pVr6S December 16, 2025

This one hurts.



Devastated to hear about DJ Warras’ passing.



Rest in Peace masekind 🕊️🙏🏻 #RIPDJWarras pic.twitter.com/FvWR3IgIK2 — Sheldon Cameron (@sheldon_cameron) December 16, 2025

DJ Warras 💔🕊

I am heartbroken. Such a passionate man with a deep love for South Africa and its people. A true leader whose impact will not be forgotten.

Rest in peace, my leader. Your legacy lives on. 🇿🇦✨#DJWarras #RIPDJWarras #RestInPeace #GoneTooSoon #Heartbroken… pic.twitter.com/tfnQfBZyqn — Mcobothi (@kamaminza) December 16, 2025

