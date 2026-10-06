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Londie London ‘married’? Podcast host replies to rumours with an MJ clip

Picture of Kaunda Selisho

By Kaunda Selisho

Journalist

3 minute read

6 October 2026

12:37 pm

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Londie London hasn't confirmed or denied wedding rumours, but a Michael Jackson clip on her page about "made-up" stories says plenty. Here's what we know.

Londie London 'married'? Podcast host replies to rumours with an MJ clip

Londie London appears to have responded to wedding rumours with a clip of Michael Jackson dismissing speculation about his own life. Picture: Instagram, @londie_london_official/

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Read The Room podcast host Londie London has indirectly responded to claims that she tied the knot in a secret ceremony over the weekend.

On Sunday, Instagram gossip page ‘Maphepha Ndaba’ alleged that Londie had gotten married over the weekend and that she’d asked guests to switch off their phones.

The page claimed the wedding was a star-studded affair and that her alleged groom (a relatively unknown man who is said to have dated other “famous baddies” before Londie) is “madly in love” with her.

The Michael Jackson of it all

Shortly after the post, Londie shared a vintage clip of Michael Jackson responding to rumours about his life, in which he dismisses them as made up.

She added no caption confirming or denying the marriage. The post may be a pointed rejection of the report or a cheeky bit of deflection. Either way, Londie hasn’t addressed the story directly. ‘Maphepha Ndaba’ said it had asked her for comment but had not yet received a response.

Londie London 'married'? Podcast host replies to rumours with an MJ clip
Londie London appears to have responded to wedding rumours with a clip of Michael Jackson dismissing speculation about his own life. Picture: Instagram/@londie_london_official

A rough few months

The timing is notable. About six weeks ago, Londie went public with her frustration at Big Brother Mzansi season 6 runner-up Thandeka Tshabalala, after Thandeka made personal digs at her on social media following an episode of Read The Room. TimesLIVE reported that Londie called it “character assassination”.

Two months ago, she also closed the door on her friendship with Que (Qophelo Ndwandwe), who accused the producers of Life With Londie London of editing him into a villain. At the time, she told The Citizen she had “chosen peace” and that not everything deserves a response.

Her reply this time is, as ever, a response without a response.

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