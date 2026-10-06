Tebogo Nokwane breaks his silence on the Blue Mbombo and Thami Ndlala fight

Businessman Tebogo Nokwane says he has no part in the Blue Mbombo and Thami Ndlala feud and is taking legal steps over what he calls defamatory posts.

Businessman Tebogo Nokwane, the father of Blue Mbombo’s child, has issued his first public response to the legal and social media battle between Mbombo and businessman Thami Ndlala. He says he is not part of it, and he is threatening legal action over how he has been portrayed.

The statement, released through Kaka & Kaka Attorneys and dated Monday, 5 October, describes the clash as “a personal dispute” between the pair. Nokwane’s lawyers say he has nonetheless been mentioned several times, in a “clearly defamatory manner”, in posts and statements circulating in recent days.

Motivated to speak by defamation

According to his lawyers, Nokwane first chose not to dignify the claims with a public response. That changed when it became clear, they say, that there is a “concerted attempt” to defame him and drag him and his family through a “social media fiasco” in order to litigate disputes that have nothing to do with them.

He reiterates that there is “no relationship” between him and Mbombo, and that he has no involvement in her dispute with Ndlala.

The lawyers also paint him as a private family man who has kept out of the spotlight with his wife and children in mind, and who says they have suffered “immense distress” as a result of the social media storm.

He intends to use whatever legal steps are available to protect his dignity and privacy, claiming the posts made about him in this dispute reveal “serious legal issues and potential criminal conduct”.

He insists “decisive legal action” is being taken against “the culprits responsible”, though he doesn’t say who they are.

Why his name is in the mix

Nokwane’s name entered the story through the Thami Ndlala Foundation’s response to Mbombo’s allegations. The foundation raised questions about his involvement and about others around Mbombo. It also said it had helped her when she was left without a home after being removed from a house she shared with Nokwane.

Those claims are the foundation’s own, and Mbombo has not publicly responded to them.

A later foundation statement went further, voicing concern that people connected to Mbombo and Nokwane may have had access to, or influence over, police officials handling the matter. No evidence for that has been made public.

Nokwane’s lawyers, however, didn’t respond to the foundation’s specific claims, including the police allegation, and didn’t name who is accused of defamation or criminal conduct. The couple’s child is not mentioned either.

Several media reports about court proceedings from earlier this year in which Mbombo made serious allegations against Nokwane, whom the reports describe as her former partner and the father of her child. Those allegations were reported from court papers that circulated online in May.