‘I’ve chosen peace – Londie London ends her chapter with former friend Que

Londie London opens up about her friendship fallout with Que, and why she won't be clapping back.

Londie London has addressed the elephant in the room this season of Life With Londie London – her very public fallout with former friend Que – and has made it clear she isn’t interested in a tit-for-tat.

The reality star, whose Mzansi Magic series airs every Thursday at 8pm, has spent the season juggling motherhood, music and business under the cameras, but it’s the “shifting friendships” storyline that has kept viewers talking well beyond the show’s timeslot.

Speaking to the channel in a recent interview, Londie admitted the split with Que caught her off guard.

“No, I honestly didn’t [expect the fallout],” she said. “Relationships change and sometimes you realise people process situations differently. I don’t think anyone enters a friendship expecting it to end the way ours did. It’s unfortunate, but I’ve also learned that not every relationship is meant to last forever.”

She was careful to note that she holds no ill will towards her former friend. “I genuinely wish them well and I’ve chosen peace over constantly revisiting what happened.”

Que (Qophelo “Que” Ndwandwe) is a close friend and cast member of the first season of Londie’s reality show who alleged that producers (Rapid Blue) and broadcaster Mzansi Magic selectively edited scenes to portray him as the aggressor/villain by omitting context and build-up, prioritising drama over truth.

In a series of Instagram Stories posts that have since expired, he expressed disappointment in Londie while threatening legal action over the misrepresentation.

Qophelo “Que” Ndwandwe accused Life With Londie London producers of selectively editing scenes to portray him as the aggressor/villain. Picture: Screenshot, Instagram/@qophelo_nwandwe

Qophelo “Que” Ndwandwe accused Life With Londie London producers and his former friend, Londie of omitting context and build-up, prioritising drama over truth. Picture: Screenshot, Instagram/@qophelo_nwandwe

At the time of Ndwandwe’s posts, The Citizen reached out to Mzansi Magic for comment regarding his allegations and has not received a response to date.

On friends speaking out

With several people in Londie’s circle having given their own interviews this season, she says she has no issue with others telling their side of the story – provided it’s coming from an honest place.

“I genuinely support my friends shining in whatever space they’re in. If someone has an opportunity to tell their story, I think they should take it. I don’t believe in dimming someone else’s light because of me. The only thing I value is honesty and respect. As long as people are speaking from their own experiences and not creating narratives for headlines, then I’m always happy to see people win,” she said.

Any regrets?

Looking back, Londie says there are a few things she might have handled differently – namely, keeping certain conversations out of the public eye.

“I think life teaches you something in every season. Looking back, maybe there are conversations I wish had happened privately before things became public. But I also don’t believe in living with regret because every experience has helped shape the woman I am today. I’ve become more intentional about protecting my peace, my energy and the people closest to me.”

Londie London’s mother, Dudu Zulu talks about what it takes to raise a star, keeping her grounded, and supporting her daughter’s reality TV journey. Picture: Supplied

Solo show, no hiding

Part of what’s made this season hit differently, Londie explains, is the format itself. Unlike her time on The Real Housewives of Durban, where the spotlight rotated between a full cast, Life With Londie London leaves her nowhere to hide.

“With Life with Londie, there’s nowhere to hide. People see your business, your family, your motherhood, your vulnerabilities, your wins, your mistakes… it’s all centred around you. It’s a lot more personal and a lot more vulnerable because you’re inviting people into your actual life, not just moments of it.”

Rising above the drama

As for how she handles the noise – on and off screen – Londie says she’s learned to be selective about what actually warrants a response.

“I’ve learned not everything deserves a response,” she said. “Early on, I felt like I had to explain myself every time someone had an opinion. Now I understand that peace is also a response. I focus on my businesses, my children, my music and the people who genuinely love me.

“Reality TV can amplify situations, but once the cameras stop rolling, real life continues. I’ve become really intentional about protecting my mental health and not allowing social media to dictate how I feel about myself.”

Life With Londie London airs Thursdays at 8pm on Mzansi Magic.